The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is estimated at USD 74.69 billion in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 96.93 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period.

IVD plays a major role in the early diagnosis and management of diseases. The point of care testing segment is growing at a good pace in the IVD market. The US and Europe currently dominate the market owing to their increasing healthcare expenditure and improved clinical laboratory infrastructure. The US accounts for 25 billion market revenue, contributing to around 35% of the global IVD market. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) is also expected to drive the test volumes in clinical laboratories and increase the number of people with insurance coverage in the US. Nevertheless, there could be a rise in the IVD market share from the emerging economies as well, as diagnostic companies are focusing on capitalizing on the untapped markets in the medical sector.

Drivers

Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets, strong demand for technologically advanced testing methods for disease diagnosis, increasing incidences of chronic diseases are some of the important driving factors for this market. In fact, there is an increase in the number of clinical laboratories with improved infrastructure, which offer a range of advanced IVD testing services, in the developed countries.

Restraints

Lack of proper reimbursement policies in the developing countries and stringent FDA regulations are the main restraints for the growth of the IVD market.

Market Segmentation

The global IVD diagnostics market is segmented based on –

Techniques – Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Microbiology, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation, Point of Care, and Others.

Products – Instruments, and Others.

End Users – Academics, Laboratories, Point of Care Testing, And Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical.

Applications – Diabetes, Cancer, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing, and Others.

Geography – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World

The IVD market has a great scope for growth in the developing economies, which are currently untapped and the diagnostic companies need to find ways to capitalize on these markets. The report provides a detailed overview of each type of IVD test and its market size, along with in-depth market insights. It also provides company profiles of major players and a clear picture of the competitive landscape that currently exists in the IVD market.

Some of the key players in the global market include –

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Alere Incorporated

Bayer AG

BioRad Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Becton Dickinson & Company

Biomerieux

Key Deliverables

Market analysis for the global IVD diagnostics market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities and challenges.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with company profiles of key players with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global IVD market.

Insights of the market in the regions that have the highest potential for growth and also identify the markets that are still untapped.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 General Study Assumptions

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Key Inferences

4. Market Overview and Industry Trends

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 PorterFive Forces

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

5. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROCs)

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Demand for Technologically Advanced Techniques for Disease Diagnosis

5.1.4 Favorable Government Initiatives

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent FDA Regulations

5.2.2 Reimbursement Issues

5.3 Key Market Challenges

5.4 Current Opportunities in the Market

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 By Techniques

6.1.1 Clinical Chemistry

6.1.2 Immunoassay

6.1.3 Microbiology

6.1.4 Hematology

6.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics

6.1.6 Coagulation

6.1.7 Point of Care Testing (POCT)

6.1.8 Others

6.2 By Products

6.2.1 Instruments

6.2.2 Consumables

6.2.3 Others

6.3 By End Users

6.3.1 Academics

6.3.2 Laboratories

6.3.3 POCT

6.3.4 Biotechnology/Pharmaceuticals

6.4 By Applications

6.4.1 Diabetes

6.4.2 Cancer

6.4.3 Cardiology

6.4.4 Autoimmune Diseases

6.4.5 Drug Testing

6.4.6 Others

6.5 By Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.1.1 US

6.5.1.2 Canada

6.5.1.3 Mexico

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.2.1 France

6.5.2.2 UK

6.5.2.3 Germany

6.5.2.4 Italy

6.5.2.5 Spain

6.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

6.5.3.1 India

6.5.3.2 China

6.5.3.3 Japan

6.5.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

6.5.3.5 South Korea

6.5.3.6 Rest of APAC

6.5.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

6.5.4.1 GCC

6.5.4.2 South Africa

6.5.4.3 Rest of MEA

6.5.5 Rest of the World

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions Analysis

7.2 New Product Launches

7.3 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.2 Roche Diagnostics

8.3 Danaher Corporation

8.4 Alere Incorporated

8.5 Bayer AG

8.6 BioRad Laboratories

8.7 Johnson & Johnson

8.8 Becton Dickinson & Company

8.9 Biomerieux

8.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.11 Siemens Healthcare

8.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.13 Others

9. Future Outlook of the Market

10. Appendix

