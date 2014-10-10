The Global Repair Construction Market has been estimated at USD xx million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD xx million by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2020. The North American market which has become energy independent over the last 5 years is predicted to see a slowdown with the growth at 6.9% CAGR due to falling oil prices. The Asian markets that are completely dependent on oil imports and have a higher potential for penetration will register a growth of 9.7% CAGR which is much higher than the growth of 7.6% from 2008 to 2014.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/218347

Europe is still recovering with many countries economies still in the red. But 2013-14 saw a resurgent Europe and North America pulling through and putting their days of economic austerity behind them. The construction industry has started seeing investments and consequentially the repair construction industry which was on a hiatus is back in focus. Falling oil prices has been a boon to oil importing countries. The price of crude has dropped by over 40% this year as a result many countries have benefitted from the drop in inflation as a result of that. Reduced spending on oil imports has allowed the governments to use oil savings to boost domestic investments. . Saudi Arabia which is the world largest producer and exporter of crude has increased spending in the construction sector.

The need for new roads, bridges, housings and other structures is significant and will provide opportunities for contractors and consultants worldwide to participate in their delivery. The scale of infrastructure projects is increasing, and companies have to adjust accordingly.

Companies must have the right people in the right location to participate in mega-projects that result from new opportunities, as energy costs decreases.

This includes transportation and construction of Airports, Railways, housing, power plants, and large-scale manufacturing. The key to success is how these markets are researched and analyzed.

Geographies of this market are Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and North America. Companies of this market are Grupo ACS, Vinci S.A., Hochtief AG, Bouygues S.A., Bechtel Corporation, Uretek, Leighton Holdings, Shanghai Construction Group (SCG), STRABAG and Others.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the Global Repair Construction Market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Global Repair Construction market on both global and regional scales

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-repair-construction-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness Porters 5 Force Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.3.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Economic Growth In The Developing Countries

4.1.1.2 Public Spending

4.1.1.3 Urban Regeneration And Private Sector Investments

4.1.1.4 Repair/Reconstruction Time And Raw Materials Used

4.1.1.5 Availability Of Expertise

4.1.1.6 Growth In Revitalization Of Public Infrastructure Projects

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opprtunities

5. Market Segmentation And Analysis

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.4 Residential

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Crack Repair

5.2.1.1 Epoxy Mortars And Sealants

5.2.1.2 Polyurethane Mortars And Sealants

5.2.1.3 Polyester Mortars And Sealants

5.2.1.4 Other Mortars And Sealants

5.2.2 Restoration

5.2.2.1 Protective Paints And Coatings

5.2.2.2 Rust Removers

5.2.2.3 Adhesives

5.2.2.4 Waterproofing Chemicals

5.2.2.5 Sealants

5.2.2.6 Insulation Foams

5.2.2.7 Flame Retardants

5.2.2.8 Concrete & Cement Admixtures

5.2.3 Retrofit

5.2.3.1 Concrete Jacketing

5.2.3.2 FRP Wrapping

6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth And Forecast)

6.1 North America

6.1.1 U.S.

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.1.4 Others

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Spain

6.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Germany

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 South Korea

6.3.5 Australia

6.3.6 Others

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 Uae

6.4.3 Turkey

6.4.4 Qatar

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 South Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Joint Ventures Collaborations And Agreements

7.3 Market Shares Of Leading Global Players

7.4 Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

8.1 3m Company

8.2 Adco Inc.

8.3 Akzonobel N.V.

8.4 Albemarle Corporation

8.5 Rkema S.A.

8.6 Ashland Inc.

8.7 Basf Se

8.8 Bolton Group

8.9 Bostik Inc.

8.10 Cementaid (N.S.W.) Pty. Ltd

8.11 Chryso S.A.S.

8.12 Cico Technologies Ltd

8.13 Conmix Ltd

8.14 E. I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

8.15 Fosroc International Ltd

8.16 Lafarge S.A.

8.17 Mapei South Africa (Pty) Ltd

8.18 Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd

8.19 Pidilite Industries Ltd

8.20 Rpm International Inc.

8.21 Selena Fm S.A.

8.22 Sika Ag

8.23 Terraco Holdings Ltd

8.24 The Dow Chemical Company

8.25 W.R. Grace & Co.

8.26 Grupo Acs

8.27 Vinci S.A.

8.28 Hochtief Ag

8.29 Bouygues S.A.

8.30 Bechtel Corporation

8.31 Leighton Holdings

8.32 Shanghai Construction Group (SCG)

8.33 Strabag

9. Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/218347

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155