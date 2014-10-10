The Global Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives Market was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2020. Polyurethane (PU) adhesives are polymer based adhesives, prepared of urethane polymers with a chemical base of an isocynate group. They provide a strong bonding between two substrates. Polyurethane adhesives are available as both thermoplastic and thermoset adhesives. They are commonly known as elastic adhesives, owing to their excellent elasticity and elongation properties.

Polyurethane (PU) adhesives, owing to their high fracture resistance, excellent elongation and elasticity properties (before the occurring of fracture) is becoming an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors. In the Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives market report, we have taken the following major end-user sectors into consideration: Automotive, Construction, Furniture, Consumer, Electrical and Electronics, Footwear, and Others. The Construction segment dominated the global polyurethane (PU) adhesives market, with a market share of XX.XX% in 2015.

This market is driven by a number of factors, such as the accelerating demand from the packaging industry and increased usage in footwear and consumer goods. However, this market faces certain drawbacks, such as volatility in the raw material prices and stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions. These factors may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market.

The Global Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives market, based on product type can be segmented into thermosetting, thermoplastics, and others. The market has also been geographically segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle-East & Africa. In terms of market revenue in 2015, APAC led the market with a share of XX.XX%. It was followed by North America and Europe. Continuous improvements in economic conditions in the Asia-Pacific region has enhanced the financial status of the consumers, which has increased the demand for automobiles and buildings in the region, consequently, making the region an area of immense potential and opportunities. However, the volatility in the raw material prices in the region has considerably hindered the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the recovering construction industry in the European region and the development of bio-based polyols will offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the global polyurethane (PU) adhesives market. Some of the major companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are 3M, Dow Chemicals, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Ashland Inc.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the global polyurethane (PU) adhesives market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global polyurethane (PU) adhesives market on both global and regional scales

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and identification of the regions that are still untapped

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives Market

3.1 Description

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s 5 Force Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.3.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Use in Footwear and Consumer Goods

4.1.2 Accelerating Demand from Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Growing Global Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Dynamic Economic Development in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Recovering European Construction Industry

4.3.2 Development of Bio-based Polyols

4.3.3 Increasing Usage in Niche Applications

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Thermosetting

5.1.2 Thermoplastics

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Furniture

5.2.4 Consumer

5.2.5 Electricals & Electronics

5.2.6 Footwear

5.2.7 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.3 North America

6.3.1 United States

6.3.2 Canada

6.3.3 Mexico

6.3.4 Rest of North America

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle-East and Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 UAE

6.5.4 Rest of MEA

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Joint Ventures Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Market Shares Analysis

7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 3M Co.

8.2 AdCo UK Limited

8.3 Adhesive Technologies Corp.

8.4 Alfa International Corporation

8.5 American Chemical Inc.

8.6 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

8.7 Ashland Inc.

8.8 Avery Dennison Corp.

8.9 BÃœHNEN (Germany)

8.10 Collano Adhesives AG

8.11 Cyberbond Llc

8.12 DELO Industrial Adhesives

8.13 Dow Chemical Co.

8.14 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

8.15 Dymax

8.16 Dynea OY

8.17 Franklin International

8.18 H.B. Fuller Co.

8.19 Helmitin Adhesives

8.20 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

8.21 Hexcel Corporation

8.22 Hexion

8.23 Huntsman Corp.

8.24 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

8.25 Jowat AG

8.26 KMS Adhesives

8.27 LORD Corp.

8.28 Mactac

8.29 Mapei Spa

8.30 Master Bond

8.31 Paramelt B.V

8.32 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

8.33 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

8.34 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

8.35 Sika AG

8.36 Super Glue Corp.

8.37 Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)

8.38 Wacker Chemie AG

8.39 Yokohama Industries

9. Disclaimer

