The bio-based platform chemicals market in APAC has been estimated at USD XX.XX billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX.XX billion by 2020, at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period. Platform chemicals commonly referred to as building block chemicals is one of the fastest growing segment in the bio-based chemicals market. Platform chemicals are basically composed of 2-6 carbons, which are used as an intermediate in the production of various chemicals. However, due to the scarcity of fossil-based products and the rising crude oil prices have shifted the platform chemicals to use renewable resources in its production process. Moreover, the technological advancements in the bio-based products made it possible in developing microbial strains in the production of chemicals.

Bio-based platform chemicals are segmented by product types such as bio glycerol acid, bio glutamic acid, bio itaconic acid, bio-1,4-diacids, bio-3-hydroxypropionic acid, bio levulinic acid, bio glucaric acid, and others. The market has also been segmented by raw material type into:carbohydrates, fats and oil, and lignin.

Market Dynamics of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market in APAC:

Depleting natural resources and stringent government regulations are the major drivers of the bio-based platform chemicals market in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the market faces certain drawbacks such as the huge competition from fossil-fuel products.

APAC will be the fastest growing market posting a CAGR of XX.XX% in 2015 owing to the availability of cheaper raw materials in the region and China will dominate the demand in the region. The report also covers countries such as Japan, India, Australia, and others.

Furthermore, the shifting focus towards organic alternatives and shifting focus towards eco-friendly products and technological advancements will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market.

Some of the major companies dominating the market with its products, and continuous product developments are:

Key Deliverables in the Study

Analysis for bio-based platform chemicals market in APAC, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the bio-based platform chemicals market in APAC on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is booming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Raw Material Analysis

3.3 PESTEL Analysis

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.5.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Depleting Natural Resources

4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Huge competition from fossil-fuel products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Shifting focus towards eco-friendly products

4.3.2 Demand from Emerging Economies

4.3.3 Technological Advancements

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Bio Glycerol Acid

5.1.2 Bio Glutamic Acid

5.1.3 Bio Itaconic Acid

5.1.4 Bio-1,4-Diacids

5.1.5 Bio-3-hydroxypropionic Acid

5.1.6 Bio Levulinic Acid

5.1.7 Bio Glucaric Acid

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Raw Material

5.2.1 Carbohydrates

5.2.2 Fats and Oil

5.2.3 Lignin

6. Geographical Segmentation

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 Japan

6.1.3 India

6.1.4 Indonesia

6.1.5 Thailand

6.1.6 South Korea

6.1.7 Australia

6.1.8 Others

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Joint Ventures Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Market Shares Analysis

7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Alpha Chemika

8.2 Braskem

8.3 BASF

8.4 Bio-Amber

8.5 DSM

8.6 Mitsubishi Chemicals

8.7 Dairen Chemicals

8.8 Lucite International Group

8.9 Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., Ltd

8.10 Itaconix Corporation

8.11 Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co.,Ltd.

8.12 LyondellBasell Chemicals

8.13 Myriant

8.14 GF Biochemicals

8.15 Prinova LLC

8.16 DuPont

8.17 Metabolix, Inc.

8.18 Novozymes

8.19 Ashland Inc.

(List not Exhaustive)

9. Disclaimer

