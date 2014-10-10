The Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market is valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.31 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 13.04% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.The ever-rising demand for energy and the need for environment-friendly means for the same are driving businesses around the globe to invest millions in energy-efficient measures. The global utility energy analytics market is attracting huge investments from companies not only because of our commitments for a greener tomorrow but also because it is considered a very smart operational practice.

Consumer perceptions of the utility and energy industry have been redefined by global warming and resource use. With the advent of smart grid systems amassing huge chunks of operational and consumption data and the vast untapped potentials of advanced analytics tools and techniques such as the big data platform and cloud computing, the energy and utility industry is set for a revolution. BuildingIQ,\\\’ a San Francisco-based energy analytics company, has helped save USD 700,000 in just the third quarter of 2014. This data alone is enough to show the impact of energy and utility analytics in the corporate world. Many governments have made the use of Advanced Metering Infrastructures (AMIs) mandatory, thereby increasing the need for utility and energy analytics significantly.

The entire utility and energy analytics market is segmented and analyzed separately by technologies used (business analytics, big data platform, optimization services, information integration and governance), deployment (on-premise, cloud and hybrid), applications (meter operation, demand response, distribution planning, revenue protection, load forecasting), and geography (North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Others).

Some of the key players in the market are:

ABB

Capgemini

CA Technologies

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

What the Report Offers

Market definition for utility and energy analytics market, along with identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the global utility and energy analytics market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global utility and energy market on the global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Overview

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Industry Competition

4.5.2 Potential of new entrants

4.5.3 Power of suppliers

4.5.4 Power of Customers

4.5.5 Threat of substitute products

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1 Ever- increasing demand for Energy

5.2.2 Commitments towards a greener tomorrow

5.2.3 Rising need for consumer analytics

5.2.4 Government mandate for Advanced Metering Infrastructures

5.2.5 Arrival of advanced tools and techniques in Analytics

5.3. Constraints

5.3.1 Security and Privacy constraint

5.3.2 Compatibility issues and a lack of common standards

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1 Potential of Raw/Big Data analytics

5.4.2 Cloud computing in analytics

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 By Technologies used

6.1.1 By means of Business Analytics

6.1.2 Big Data platform

6.1.3 Optimisation Services

6.1.4 Information Integration and Governance

6.2 By way of deployment

6.2.1 On premises

6.2.2 Hybrid

6.2.3 Cloud

6.3 By its applications

6.4.1 Meter operation

6.4.2 Demand Response

6.4.3 Distribution planning

6.4.4 Revenue Protection

6.4.5 Load Forecasting

6.4 By Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Middle East and Africa

6.3.5 Latin America

7. Market Trends and Projections

8. Competitive Intelligence- Company Profiles

8.1 CA Technologies

8.2 Oracle

8.3 Capgemini

8.4 ABB

8.5 IBM

8.6 SAS

8.7 Siemens

8.8 Schneider Electric

8.9 SAP

8.10 Teradata

8.11 Opower

8.12 Daintree Networks

8.13 BuildingIQ

9. Investment Analysis

9.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Investment scenario and Opportunities

10. Future of Utilities & Energy Analytics Market

