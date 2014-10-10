In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD market for 2018-2023.

AR HUD creates virtual information or augmentation of an exterior view of traffic in the front of the vehicle for the driver.

The North America region Automotive Augmented Reality HUD market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Automotive Augmented Reality HUD will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Augmented Reality HUD market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware Devices

Software System

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Continental

HARMAN International

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Visteon

Wayray

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Augmented Reality HUD market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Augmented Reality HUD with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Augmented Reality HUD submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware Devices

2.2.2 Software System

2.3 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD by Regions

4.1 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Augmented Reality HUD by Countries

7.2 Europe Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Augmented Reality HUD by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Continental

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Product Offered

11.1.3 Continental Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Continental News

11.2 HARMAN International

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Product Offered

11.2.3 HARMAN International Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 HARMAN International News

11.3 LG Electronics

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Product Offered

11.3.3 LG Electronics Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 LG Electronics News

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Product Offered

11.4.3 Panasonic Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Panasonic News

11.5 Visteon

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Product Offered

11.5.3 Visteon Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Visteon News

11.6 Wayray

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Product Offered

11.6.3 Wayray Automotive Augmented Reality HUD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Wayray News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

