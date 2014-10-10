Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Report Overview by Advancements, Application, Challenges, Trends, Top Key Players, Growth & Forecast Till 2023
Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it. whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality firsthand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.
Geographically, North America dominated the augmented & virtual reality component market driven by higher penetration, demand, consumption and popularity of AR & VR technology in day to day life of its residents.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application:
Consumer
Aerospace & Defense
Medical
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Blippar
Daqri
Eon Reality
Himax Technologies
Intel
Magic Leap
Meta
Microsoft
Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
PTC
Samsung Electronics
Sony
Vuzix
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Software
2.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Segment by Application
2.4.1 Consumer
2.4.2 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.3 Medical
2.5 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component by Players
3.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component by Regions
4.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component by Countries
7.2 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Forecast
10.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Blippar
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.1.3 Blippar Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Blippar News
11.2 Daqri
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.2.3 Daqri Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Daqri News
11.3 Eon Reality
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.3.3 Eon Reality Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Eon Reality News
11.4 Google
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.4.3 Google Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Google News
11.5 Himax Technologies
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.5.3 Himax Technologies Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Himax Technologies News
11.6 Intel
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.6.3 Intel Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intel News
11.7 Magic Leap
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.7.3 Magic Leap Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Magic Leap News
11.8 Meta
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.8.3 Meta Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Meta News
11.9 Microsoft
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.9.3 Microsoft Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Microsoft News
11.10 Facebook
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Product Offered
11.10.3 Facebook Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Facebook News
11.11 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
11.12 PTC
11.13 Samsung Electronics
11.14 Sony
11.15 Vuzix
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
