Los Angeles, United State, November 2019,– – This ready to use report offers you detailed insight into the global Automated Parking Management Systems industry with market size, in value terms, estimated at USD million/billion for the period. It also provides the projected growth rate for the next 5-6 years along with forecast market value. The study includes estimation of market size, detailed profile of products/services, SWOT of manufacturers/providers, their strategies, and recent developments in the industry. In brief the Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market 2019 research report by QYResearch offers industry data, trends, qualitative information, and competitive landscape, not easily accessible, and culled from multiple sources so that it acts as a ready recknor for you. The report is in-depth, authentic, exhaustive and very exclusive.

All of the statistics and data, including CAGR, market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and revalidated using in-house and external sources. The in-depth summary of the Automated Parking Management Systems Market is also provided based on highly competitive scale, key players, and their market revenue in the particular year. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market players to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1115237/global-automated-parking-management-systems-market

This industry study presents the global Automated Parking Management Systems market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2026). The Automated Parking Management Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automated Parking Management Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Skyline Parking AG, Robotic Parking Systems, etc.

An automated parking management system is a technique for mechanically parking and retrieving vehicles in order to accommodate the increase in demand for safe and convenient parking, as the number of vehicles increase day by day.

The semi-automated parking system segment is projected to hold a prominent share of the market in 2019. Semi-automated is an old tried and proven technology with low manufacturing cost that is widely used in passenger vehicles.

In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into sensor technology, mobile technology, RFID technology, and other technology. Demand for sensor technology is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in suburban areas and rise in technological advancements in automated parking management systems in the global market.

The automated parking industry in North America and Asia Pacific has been observing significant developments in the last few years due to the emerging economic conditions, rise in number of financial districts, increase in smart city development, and rise in urbanization in metropolitan cities.

Global Automated Parking Management Systems market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020-2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Parking Management Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Skyline Parking AG

Robotic Parking Systems

Unitronics

Dayang Parking Co. Ltd

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Eito & Global Inc

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

Parkmatic TM

FATA Automation

Konnet

MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd

Boomerang Systems

ParkPlus

Serva

Yeefung Industry Equipment(Shenzhen)Co., Ltd

SKIDATA

Park Assist

Fen Sense

Automated Parking Management Systems Breakdown Data by Type

By Mode of Automation

Semi-automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Technology

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other

Automated Parking Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Automated Parking Management Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automated Parking Management Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automated Parking Management Systems status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automated Parking Management Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Parking Management Systems :

History Year: 2013 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automated Parking Management Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Automated Parking Management Systems Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1115237/global-automated-parking-management-systems-market

Table of Content

Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Automated Parking Management Systems market, segments by product and application, and market size.

Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Automated Parking Management Systems market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Automated Parking Management Systems market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it provides statistics and other types of analysis of the major manufacturers in the global Automated Parking Management Systems market. Evaluate all players surveyed in the report by key business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specifications, product applications, and product categories.

Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market.

Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market are taken into account for the research study.

Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“