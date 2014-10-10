Los Angeles, United State, November 2019,– – This ready to use report offers you detailed insight into the global Automotive Cooling Fan industry with market size, in value terms, estimated at USD million/billion for the period. It also provides the projected growth rate for the next 5-6 years along with forecast market value. The study includes estimation of market size, detailed profile of products/services, SWOT of manufacturers/providers, their strategies, and recent developments in the industry. In brief the Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market 2019 research report by QYResearch offers industry data, trends, qualitative information, and competitive landscape, not easily accessible, and culled from multiple sources so that it acts as a ready recknor for you. The report is in-depth, authentic, exhaustive and very exclusive.

All of the statistics and data, including CAGR, market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and revalidated using in-house and external sources. The in-depth summary of the Automotive Cooling Fan Market is also provided based on highly competitive scale, key players, and their market revenue in the particular year. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market players to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Automotive Cooling Fan market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Cooling Fan market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2026). The Automotive Cooling Fan production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Cooling Fan in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Ametek, Denso Corporation, etc.

Cooling fans in vehicles are very important components, which provide constant cooling for various components such as engine and electronics components. They also provide ventilation. An internal combustion engine works at a very high temperature, owing to the combustion of air-fuel mixture. A cooling mechanism is provided by means of a cooling fan in order to operate the engine at a normal working temperature.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive cooling fans market can be split into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive cooling fan market. It is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Several factors are responsible for the rise in passenger vehicles sales across the globe such as rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and decrease in bank interest rates.

Asia Pacific dominates the automotive cooling fans market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, and India. Consistent rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the automotive cooling fan market in the near future. Rising production as well as sales of electric vehicles in China is fueling the market. The market share held by China is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The automotive cooling fan market in Europe is expanding at a rapid pace owing to the increase in production and sales of electric vehicles in the region.

Global Automotive Cooling Fan market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020-2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Cooling Fan.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ametek

Denso Corporation

BorgWarner

Flexxaire

Horton Holding

Multi-Wing America

SPAL Automotive

Sunonwealth Electric Machine

Valeo SA

Toshiba

USUI Co. Ltd

CalsonicKansei North America

Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts

Ebmpapst

Delta Radiator Fan (Americas) Ltd

Automotive Cooling Fan Breakdown Data by Type

Radiator Fan

Condenser Fan

Heat/Ventilation Fan

Automotive Cooling Fan Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Cooling Fan Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Cooling Fan Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Cooling Fan status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Cooling Fan manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Cooling Fan :

History Year: 2013 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Cooling Fan market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Automotive Cooling Fan market, segments by product and application, and market size.

Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Automotive Cooling Fan market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Automotive Cooling Fan market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it provides statistics and other types of analysis of the major manufacturers in the global Automotive Cooling Fan market. Evaluate all players surveyed in the report by key business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specifications, product applications, and product categories.

Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Automotive Cooling Fan market.

Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Automotive Cooling Fan market are taken into account for the research study.

Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Automotive Cooling Fan market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Automotive Cooling Fan market.

