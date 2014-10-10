Providers of Managed network services are in charge of producing managed network services, as per the requirements of the industry and offering support for clients. Service of the managed networks is providing the efficiency for the operations with the security and helps in offering the good experience and fueling the business as per the customer’s preference.

The demand in the world managed network services market could be spurred due to the hot requirement for user identity authentication, powerful transaction security, and more solutions associated with managed network services. Since companies customize their services based on the needs of end users, there could be a rising trend of conventional network infrastructures being replaced by those featuring enhanced accessibility.

Current developments in technology are helping in the expansion of managed network services that are making the procedures more organized and can substantially develop the accuracy in the several applications. The factor behind the savings is the application of new technologies and evolution were non-commercial. Several investments in sectors like BFSI, retail, public sector, and telecommunication & IT are supposed to expand during the forecast period. Factors that are propelled to propel the managed network services industry growth globally are accepting the smart devices, move towards digitalization and introduction of the next generation technologies.

Global managed network services market trends are enhancing the skills of the workforce, elasticity in the requirements and decrease the operational costs. Managed network services market is experiencing growth because of the technologies like big data, mobility and cloud computing across the globe. Factors that are driving the growth of global managed network services market are an efficient business process and improved satisfaction of the customer in the coming years. From e-commerce to hosting, hybrid cloud to big data, providers of managed network services helps in the functioning of the network in the organization. Developing technologies like the internet of things (IoT) and software-defined networking (SDN) are estimated to offer wide opportunities for the managed network services industry growth.

Organizations of managed networking services allow concentrating on the business goals, allowing them to outsource the operations and infrastructure of the network. Organizations are going through the competition because of a lack of resources, funds, time and expert systems. By removing the expenses, managed network services are helping several organizations to reduce the cost, occurs spending on the information technology, network, and operations. Managed network services are the substitute for the business looking up for the competition with saving the costs.

Global managed network services market is segmented on the basis of service, industry vertical, organization size, component, and region. On the basis of service, managed network services market is divided into support & maintenance services, managed network monitoring services, managed network design services and managed network implementation services. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into IT & telecommunication, manufacturing industries, public sector, logistics & transport, retail, energy & resources, media & business services, life sciences & healthcare and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). On considering the organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises, medium businesses and small businesses. Based on the component, the market is divided into managed video conferencing/ telepresence, managed VPN/ IP, managed Ethernet links, managed WAN/ LAN networks and managed IP telephony.

Geographically, regions involved in the developing the global managed network services market share are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest managed network services market share and is dominating the market followed by the Asia Pacific.

