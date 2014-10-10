Next generation Sequencing Technologies Render Promising Results in Virus Detection for Cell Culture Initiatives

Next generation sequencing techniques leverages high throughput and tangible results at affordable pricing strategies unlike conventional DNA and RNA of Sanger sequencing for better results. The scope of next generation sequencing techniques is massive as far as biopharmaceutical product development is concerned. Activities such as virus detection is crucially vital for developing screening assays in vitro and in vivo cell culture. In a recent development, Next generation Sequencing (NGS) has been used to identify and detect anti-virus in samples. Timely identification aided in developing damage control mechanisms to adequately nurture future endeavors in cell culture. Besides aiding in virus detection, NSG techniques are potent means to understand virus sensitivity and resistance.