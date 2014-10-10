Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market Size 2019-2025 Overview By Technologies, Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Customized Features & Business Opportunities
Global next-generation sequencing services market research report covers industry size, share, growth prospects Key trends, drivers, restraints, development, regional analysis and 2025 outlook. APAC region to show remarkable growth by 2025.
Strides in Drug Making Initiatives to Manifest Favorable Returns in Global Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market
With pressing needs for novel drug discoveries, backed by stupendous disease burden globally, the next-generation sequencing services market is likely to remain innately indispensable for diverse research endeavors in drug discovery, diagnostic, as well as genomics.
Human genomics applications are crucially needed to understand disease prognosis and possible treatment alternatives. Growing healthcare delivery initiatives and federal government initiatives towards R&D initiatives are likely to propel growth in global next-generation sequencing services market in the coming years. A newly collated research offering titled, ‘Global Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market, Forecast 2018-25’ in the growing repository of Adroit Market Research (AMR) gauges recent market developments and evaluates their reciprocal implications on holistic growth route of global next-generation sequencing services market.
Next generation Sequencing Technologies Render Promising Results in Virus Detection for Cell Culture Initiatives
Next generation sequencing techniques leverages high throughput and tangible results at affordable pricing strategies unlike conventional DNA and RNA of Sanger sequencing for better results. The scope of next generation sequencing techniques is massive as far as biopharmaceutical product development is concerned. Activities such as virus detection is crucially vital for developing screening assays in vitro and in vivo cell culture. In a recent development, Next generation Sequencing (NGS) has been used to identify and detect anti-virus in samples. Timely identification aided in developing damage control mechanisms to adequately nurture future endeavors in cell culture. Besides aiding in virus detection, NSG techniques are potent means to understand virus sensitivity and resistance.
This coherent research report on global next-generation sequencing services market articulates intricate market movements that suggest market growth trajectory. The report commences with a crisp market definition, proceeding further with market dynamics such as drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities to encourage well deciphered business discretion.
A thorough analysis of market segmentation is also pinned in the subsequent sections of the report based on which global next-generation sequencing services market is segregated into type, workflow, as well as end-use segmentation. Further in the report, readers are also equipped with tangible information on regional outlook based on which next-generation sequencing services market is demarcated into Europe, North and Latin America, APAC, and MEA.
Additional insightful data pertaining competition spectrum has also been entailed in the trailing sections of the report. A detailed overview of key players, complete with an analysis of portfolio differentiation as well as winning marketing strategies have been tagged in the report.
Leading players of the global NGS services market include Illumina, Inc.; Eurofins Genomics; BGI; GENEWIZ Germany GmbH., Novogene Corporation, and others.
Key Segmentation of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market 2018-2025
NGS Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
Human Genome Sequencing
Single Cell Sequencing
Microbial Genome-based Sequencing
Gene Regulation Services
Small RNA Sequencing
ChIP Sequencing
Other Gene Regulation-based Services
Animal & Plant Sequencing
Other Sequencing Services
NGS Services Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
Pre Sequencing
Sequencing
Data Analysis
NGS Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
Universities & Other Research Entities
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
NGS Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
