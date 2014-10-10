Airborne Surveillance Market SWOT Analysis With Top Industry Players BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo, Boeing, Thales Group
Airborne Surveillance Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Airborne Surveillance Market topmost players, drivers, size, share, growth with forecast to 2025. Global Airborne Surveillance Market accounted for USD 4.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Key Competitors:
- BAE Systems
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Leonardo, Boeing
- Leica Geosystems AG
- Thales Group
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Saab
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Northrop Grumman
- L-3 Corporate
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Safran
- Start-Up Ecosystem
- Teledyne Technologies
- Among others.
Competitive Analysis
The global airborne surveillance market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Definition:
Airborne surveillance is used to reinforce national security and territorial integrity and support solutions which would help in completing the operations successfully and in achieving the long term system availability assurance. It is basically use in defense, military, security, inspection, monitoring, engineering and others.
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of type:
- Radar
- Lidar
- Imaging System
On the basis of product type:
- Manned Systems
- Unmanned System
- Balloons/Aerostats
Manned systems are sub segmented into:
- Aircraft
- Helicopter
Unmanned system is sub segmented into:
- UAV/UAS.
UAV/UAS are further sub segmented into:
- Drones
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- Vtols
On the basis of application:
- Commercial
- Military
- Defense
- Security
Commercial application is sub segmented into:
- Inspection and Monitoring
- Engineering
- Surveying and Mapping
- Agriculture and Forestry
- Insurance
Others are further sub segmented into:
- Healthcare
- Delivery
- Logistics
- Education
Military, defense and security application is sub segmented into:
- Isr and Targeting
- Border Surveillance
- Law Enforcement
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers:
- More of technological investment
- Increase in the drones due to the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Rising demand UAVS in commercial applications
- Modification and improvement in laws regarding growing usage of drones and UAVS
- Rise in the interest and fund towards UAVS
Market Restraint:
- High cost of Lidar
