Airborne Surveillance Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Airborne Surveillance Market topmost players, drivers, size, share, growth with forecast to 2025. Global Airborne Surveillance Market accounted for USD 4.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Competitors:

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo, Boeing

Leica Geosystems AG

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab

FLIR Systems Inc.

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman

L-3 Corporate

UTC Aerospace Systems

Safran

Start-Up Ecosystem

Teledyne Technologies

Among others.

Competitive Analysis

The global airborne surveillance market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Definition:

Airborne surveillance is used to reinforce national security and territorial integrity and support solutions which would help in completing the operations successfully and in achieving the long term system availability assurance. It is basically use in defense, military, security, inspection, monitoring, engineering and others.

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of type:

Radar

Lidar

Imaging System

On the basis of product type:

Manned Systems

Unmanned System

Balloons/Aerostats

Manned systems are sub segmented into:

Aircraft

Helicopter

Unmanned system is sub segmented into:

UAV/UAS.

UAV/UAS are further sub segmented into:

Drones

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Vtols

On the basis of application:

Commercial

Military

Defense

Security

Commercial application is sub segmented into:

Inspection and Monitoring

Engineering

Surveying and Mapping

Agriculture and Forestry

Insurance

Others are further sub segmented into:

Healthcare

Delivery

Logistics

Education

Military, defense and security application is sub segmented into:

Isr and Targeting

Border Surveillance

Law Enforcement

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

More of technological investment

Increase in the drones due to the Internet of Things (IoT)

Rising demand UAVS in commercial applications

Modification and improvement in laws regarding growing usage of drones and UAVS

Rise in the interest and fund towards UAVS

Market Restraint:

High cost of Lidar

