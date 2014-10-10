Lactose-Free Market Outlook to 2025| Parmalat, lpro, Amul, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill
According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Lactose-Free Market” Type (Lactose-Free, Lactose-Reduced Products), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Baby-Foods, Ice-Cream), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Retails Stores), Geography and Forecast to 2025.
Get Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lactose-free-market
Major Market Competitors of Global Lactose-Free Market:
- Arla Foods
- McNeil Nutritionals
- OMIRA Oberland Milchverwertung Ravensburg
- Parmalat
- Lpro
- Amul
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Barry Callebaut
- Cargill
- Hansen
- Crowley Foods
- Daiya Foods
- Doves Farm Food
- Edlong Dairy Technologies
- Emmi
- Fonterra
- Galaxy Nutritional Foods
- General Mills
- Green Valley Organics
- HP Hood
- Kerry Group
- Murray Goulburn
- Sweet William
- TINE Laktosefri
- WhiteWave Foods
- Valio
- Among others.
The global lactose-free market accounted to USD xx million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Report Definition:
Lactose-free is used as the replacement for dairy free food products. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand of lactose-free dairy products in European countries. Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called as lactase that is helpful in breaking down milk sugar galactose in order to avoid stomach problems in lactose intolerant consumers.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing demand for lactose-free food products
- Rising levels of lactose intolerance
- Increasing consumer awareness
Get Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lactose-free-market
Segmentation of Lactose-Free Market:
By type:
- Lactose-Free
- Lactose-Reduced Products
By application:
- Milk
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Baby-Foods
- Ice-Cream
By distribution channel:
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Retails Stores
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis of Global Lactose-Free Market:
The global lactose-free market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lactose-free market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Have Any Query? Ask Ours Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-lactose-free-market