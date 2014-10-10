According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Lactose-Free Market” Type (Lactose-Free, Lactose-Reduced Products), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Baby-Foods, Ice-Cream), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Retails Stores), Geography and Forecast to 2025.

Major Market Competitors of Global Lactose-Free Market:

Arla Foods

McNeil Nutritionals

OMIRA Oberland Milchverwertung Ravensburg

Parmalat

Lpro

Amul

Amy’s Kitchen

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Hansen

Crowley Foods

Daiya Foods

Doves Farm Food

Edlong Dairy Technologies

Emmi

Fonterra

Galaxy Nutritional Foods

General Mills

Green Valley Organics

HP Hood

Kerry Group

Murray Goulburn

Sweet William

TINE Laktosefri

WhiteWave Foods

Valio

Among others.

The global lactose-free market accounted to USD xx million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Report Definition:

Lactose-free is used as the replacement for dairy free food products. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand of lactose-free dairy products in European countries. Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called as lactase that is helpful in breaking down milk sugar galactose in order to avoid stomach problems in lactose intolerant consumers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for lactose-free food products

Rising levels of lactose intolerance

Increasing consumer awareness

Segmentation of Lactose-Free Market:

By type:

Lactose-Free

Lactose-Reduced Products

By application:

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Baby-Foods

Ice-Cream

By distribution channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Retails Stores

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis of Global Lactose-Free Market:

The global lactose-free market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lactose-free market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

