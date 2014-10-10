A Ring Type Joint Flange is a machined metallic ring with a deep groove cut into its face.

RTJ Flanges are used to ensure a leak proof flange connection at high pressures.

This report focuses on Ring Type Joint Flanges volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ring Type Joint Flanges market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ring Type Joint Flanges in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ring Type Joint Flanges manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Metal Udyog

Neo Impex Stainless

Metal Industries

Amardeep Steel Centre

Fit-Wel Industries

Renine Metalloys

Rajendra Industrial Corporation

Dynamic Forge & Fittings

Dinesh Industries

Guru Gautam Steels

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Threaded

Slip-On

Welding Neck

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Automobiles

Water System

Chemical Processing

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Ring Type Joint Flanges

1.1 Definition of Ring Type Joint Flanges

1.2 Ring Type Joint Flanges Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ring Type Joint Flanges Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Threaded

1.2.3 Slip-On

1.2.4 Welding Neck

1.3 Ring Type Joint Flanges Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ring Type Joint Flanges Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Automobiles

1.3.4 Water System

1.3.5 Chemical Processing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Ring Type Joint Flanges Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ring Type Joint Flanges Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ring Type Joint Flanges Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ring Type Joint Flanges Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ring Type Joint Flanges Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ring Type Joint Flanges Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ring Type Joint Flanges Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ring Type Joint Flanges Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Ring Type Joint Flanges Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ring Type Joint Flanges

2.3 Manufacturing Pr

Continued….

