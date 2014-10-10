Los Angeles, United State, November 2019,– – This ready to use report offers you detailed insight into the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) industry with market size, in value terms, estimated at USD million/billion for the period. It also provides the projected growth rate for the next 5-6 years along with forecast market value. The study includes estimation of market size, detailed profile of products/services, SWOT of manufacturers/providers, their strategies, and recent developments in the industry. In brief the Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market 2019 research report by QYResearch offers industry data, trends, qualitative information, and competitive landscape, not easily accessible, and culled from multiple sources so that it acts as a ready recknor for you. The report is in-depth, authentic, exhaustive and very exclusive.

All of the statistics and data, including CAGR, market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and revalidated using in-house and external sources. The in-depth summary of the Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market is also provided based on highly competitive scale, key players, and their market revenue in the particular year. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market players to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.

This industry study presents the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2026). The Driver Assistance System (DAS) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Driver Assistance System (DAS) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Delphi Automotive, etc.

Advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, are systems to help the driver in the driving process. When designed with a safe human-machine interface, they should increase car safety and more generally road safety.

The European Driver Assistance System market is expected to hold the largest share by 2025 owing to the major driving factors such as matured automotive sector, higher adoption of advanced technology, and high consumer preference for the driver safety and safety regulations.

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020-2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Driver Assistance System (DAS).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Magna International

TRW Automotive Holdings

Hella Kgaa Hueck

Ficosa International

Mobileye NV

Mando Corp

Texas Instruments

Tass International

Driver Assistance System (DAS) Breakdown Data by Type

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Other

Driver Assistance System (DAS) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Driver Assistance System (DAS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Driver Assistance System (DAS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Driver Assistance System (DAS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Driver Assistance System (DAS) :

History Year: 2013 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Driver Assistance System (DAS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market, segments by product and application, and market size.

Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it provides statistics and other types of analysis of the major manufacturers in the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market. Evaluate all players surveyed in the report by key business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specifications, product applications, and product categories.

Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market.

Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market are taken into account for the research study.

Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market.

