The Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market research report is a helpful research manual which gives fundamental data on each part of Business which is necessary for settling on purposeful choices and development in methodologies. It administers a whole blueprint of the market considering all the noteworthy business patterns; market signal, and the structure. The report incorporates information regarding market share, development rate, and aggressive components are additionally assessed for highest market pioneers. The basic data, for example, the definition and the administration guidelines with respect to the Liquid Packaging Carton Market is likewise evaluated in the report.

Liquid packaging cartons are a specialised form of packaging form which helps in safe & secure transportation of liquid contents. The product is available in different shapes, sizes and materials and has a clean outer surface to help employ branding of the contents. They are specifically designed upon the request and demand of the contents’ manufacturer. They are mostly known to utilize paperboard, polyethylene, polypropylene and aluminum in the form of foil.

Key Market Competitors: Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid packaging carton market are SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Uflex Limited; Reynolds; Gapack; Tetra Laval International S.A.; BillerudKorsnäs; Smurfit Kappa; Liqui-Box; ELOPAK; Adam Pack S.A.; Evergreen Packaging LLC; Klabin S.A.; Refresco Group; Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; Weyerhaeuser; Comar, LLC. and Tri-Wall Limited.

Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market By Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Gable Top Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons), Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), Opening Type (Cut, Straw Hole, Clip, Twist, King Twist), Material (Uncoated Paperboard, LDPE Coated, Aluminum, PP, PE), Shelf Life (Long, Short), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial), End-Use (Liquid Dairy, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Foods, Alcoholic Drinks, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Global liquid packaging carton market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 20.49 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in products and solutions provided by major manufacturers and a rise in the demand for displaying the packaging in vast hypermarkets & supermarkets.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of regulations and compliances regarding the usage of plastics globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Transformation of lifestyles of individuals resulting in consumption of packaged food & beverages amid a significant rise of urban working population; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference and adoption of environmental-friendly packaging methods & products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rise in the adoption of glass packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market

By Carton Type

Brick Liquid Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

Shaped Liquid Cartons

By Product Type

Rigid

Flexible

By Opening Type

Cut

Straw Hole

Clip

Twist

King Twist

By Material

Uncoated Paperboard

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Coated

Aluminum

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

By Shelf Life

Long Shelf Life Cartons Paperboard Extruded Polymer Aluminum

Short Shelf Life Cartons Paperboard Extruded Polymer



By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

By End-Use

Liquid Dairy Milk Yogurt & Butter Milk

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks Juices & Drinks Fruit Juice Tea Coconut Water

Liquid Foods

Alcoholic Drinks Wines & Spirits

Others Carbonated Soft Drinks Energy Drinks Water



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Gapack announced that they had agreed to acquire Qingdao Likang Food Packaging Technology Company Limited for an approximate value of RMB 104.2 million. This acquisition is a strategic one providing a further presence for liquid packaging products and capabilities in China as well as globally. This acquisition further expands the production strengths of Gapack providing an even broader customer pool.

In March 2018, Uflex Limited announced the launch of several innovative products through their Asepto brand during the AnugaFoodTec held in Cologne, Germany from March 20-26, 2018. The products including decorative packaging solutions in the form of aseptic packaging cartons foraying into aseptic liquid packaging for the first time. They have established a manufacturing plant located in Gujarat, India which will have the capacity of producing 7 billion packs annually.

Competitive Analysis: Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Global liquid packaging carton market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid packaging carton market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of liquid packaging carton

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

