Global Home Care Products Market is expected to reach USD 219.32 billion by 2025, from USD 153.23 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global home care products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of home care products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In May 2018, Henkel acquired leading retailer brand manufacturer for laundry & home care products JemPak Corporation.

The key players operating in the global home care products market are –

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International

Devilbiss Healthcare

Drive Medical

Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

The other players in the market are, Hard Manufacturing Co., Hollister, Invacare, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Philips, Sunrise Medical Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Alfa Laval, Krauter, ELIXIR HOME CARE PVT. LTD., 3M, Indus Home Products, CareClean and many more.

Market drivers:

Demand for naturals products

Increase in disposable income

Growth of E-commerce trading or online shopping

Market restraint:

Stringent government regulations

Pseudo products

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Air Care

Bleach

Dishwashing

Insecticides

Laundry Care

Polishes

Surface Care

Toilet Care

Others

