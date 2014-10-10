Chemical Seed Treatment Market report is a comprehensive study on how the Abc industry is changing because of global market. There are several systematic information in the report, like what the CAGR values are going to be in the forecast years of 2018-2025, and what the market Definition, Classifications, Applications and market trends mean and how to use them to achieve a greater edge on the key players and brands whose company profiles are included in the report.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

The Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market is accounted for $3.657 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.801 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period by (2017-2026).

Chemical Seed Treatment industry fulfillment of regulatory related requirements, demand for food consumption, high demand in farm size, increase in the cost of seeds and use of multi-component products are the key factors driving the market growth. However, some of the key factors such as environmental concern related to the use of these chemical seeds are hindering the market growth.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market Are:

BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont, Sumitomo, Novozymes, Monsanto Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Chemtura AgroSolutions, Germains Seed Technology, Incotec Group, Nufarm Limited, Plant Health Care, Precision Laboratories LLC, Syngenta International AG, Valent USA Corporation, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc, Bioworks Inc, Brettyoung Limited, Verdesian Life Sciences, Wolf Trax Inc FMC Corporation and Platform Specialty Products Corporation.

Chemical seed treatment is a process of treating seeds with chemicals and non-chemical methods before plantation. In farming and horticulture it is a chemical, naturally antimicrobial or fungicidal, with which seeds are treated prior to planting. It is usual to add colour to make treated seed less attractive to birds if spilt and easier to see and clean up in the case of an accidental spillage. With less frequently, insecticides are added.

Based on application, insecticides segment is held significant growth during the forecast period due to decrease in crop yields and achieving environmental benefits through fewer ecological.

By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising farm sizes, huge investments in chemical seed market in order to prevail over the deficit in supply, and high adoption rate of advances crop science techniques.

Applications Covered:

Chemical

Crop Types Covered:

Oil Seeds

Cereals and Grains

Other Crop Types

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

