The Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market accounted for USD 7.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players:

The renowned players in deep learning in computer vision market are Accenture, Applariat, Appveyor, Atlassian, Bitrise, CA Technologies, Chef Software, Circleci, Clarive, Cloudbees, Electric Cloud, Flexagon, Heroku, IBM, Infostretch, Jetbrains, Kainos, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Puppet Enterprise, Red Hat, Shippable, Spirent, VMware, Wipro and Xebialabs among others.

Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market By Solutions (Hardware, Software , Services), By Hardware (Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Others), By Application (Image recognition, Voice recognition ,Others), By End-user (Automotive, Healthcare , Others) ,By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

Deep learning is an intense machine learning tool that indicates extraordinary execution in numerous fields. One of the best accomplishments of deep learning is protest acknowledgment with Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs). CNNs’ principle control originates from gaining information portrayals specifically from information in a progressive layer based structure. Over the last years deep learning processes have been shown to outperform traditional machine learning techniques and procedures in several fields, prominently in computer vision.

Some of the most significant deep learning tools used in computer vision system are convolutional neural networks, deep boltzmann machines and deep belief networks, and stacked de-noising auto-encoders. In January 2016, Movidius, a U.S. based company collaborated with Google Inc. to enhance deep learning capabilities on mobile devices. In September 2016, Intel Corporation announced the acquisition of Movidius for improvising its computer vision and deep learning solutions. All the collaborations and partnerships made by the organizations to make advancements in computer vision technology.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

• Rapid improvements in fast information storage capacity.

• High computing power and parallelization.

• Need for quality check and automation is increasing.

• Lack of technical expertise.

• Lack of user awareness about rapidly changing computer vision technology for deep learning.

