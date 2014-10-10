Global Undersea Warfare Systems market is accounted for $8918.91 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18043.00 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market 2017 research report also provides in depth study of variety in Product Types, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization, Growth, Drivers, Applications. The Undersea Warfare Systems market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players, consumption ratio, production capacity, revenue, and different driving factors.

Acceptance of the undersea warfare systems to protect the country from rising enemy attacks and technological development of airborne detection systems are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, navigational complexities with unmanned systems and environmental challenges are inhibiting the market growth.

Some Of The Key Players In The Undersea Warfare Systems Market Include:

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, BAE Systems plc, DRS Technologies, Inc., ECA Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, and Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, S.A. de Electronica Submarina (SAES), Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Ultra Electronics Corporation.

Depending on the type, Sensors and Sonars require accurate measurement of wind speed and direction, temperature, pressure, humidity and other local environmental parameters. Sonars take inputs from various ship sensors, electronically and automatically chart the position, and provide control signals required to maintain a vessel on a preset course.

Active sonar is similar to radar in that while it allows detection of targets at a certain range, it also enables the emitter to be detected at a far greater range, which is undesirable.

By Geography, North America is projected the largest volume share during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for new submarines followed by Asia Pacific.

This research study is a valuable source of understanding data for Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Historical & Futuristic Cost, Demand and Supply Data. North America, South America, Middle East & Africa are some of the APAC countries expected to constitute a major portion of the global market.

Types Covered:

Combat Systems

Communication Systems

Airborne Detection Systems

Weapons and Countermeasures

Sensors and Sonars

Unmanned Underwater Systems

