Analysis of Web Content Management Market Key Manufacturers: Oracle (US), Adobe Systems (US), IBM (US), SDL PLC (UK), Microsoft (US), OpenText (Canada), Sitecore (Denmark), Aquia (US), Episerver (Sweden), Rackspace Hosting (US), E-Spirit AG (US) and Crownpeak Technology (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

BFSI

Government

Retail and Consumer Goods

Education

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Content Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Content Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Content Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

