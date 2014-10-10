Global Utility Locator Market By Technique (Electromagnetic Field, Ground Penetrating Radar, Others), Offering (Equipment Services), Target (Metallic, Non-Metallic), End-User Industry (Telecommunication, Electricity, Water and Sewage, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Utility Locator Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global utility locator market can be defined as a tool for identifying and mapping underground utilities such as electric cable distribution, water pipes, telecommunication lines, gas pipelines and many more.

The utility locator use various tactics for preventing damages such as during excavation, various marking and locating are used to identifying and labelling underground public utility mains and cables, different colour paint is used to mark the different utilities such as red for electrical power lines, blue for potable water, yellow for gas, orange for communications or signal lines, purple for reclaimed water, green for sewers, white for proposed construction and pink for survey markings.

Key Players: Global Utility Locator Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Radiodetection Ltd., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., Guideline Geo., EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., The Charles Machine Works, Inc., Sensors & Software Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, 3M, USIC, multiVIEW., ON TARGET UTILITY SERVICES, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., RHD Services, Inc., OneVision Utility Services., Sidewinder Utility Locators., US Radar, and Olameter among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Utility Locator Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of utility locator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

C&S Solutions, Inc. offer Radiodetection 7000+ – RD7000+ a locating specific pipes and cables in large underground networks. It provides accurate, reliable and repeatable measurements. The new RD7000+ range of locators are powerful successors to the industry standard RD4000 and RD7000 families.

Segmentation: Global Utility Locator Market

Global utility locator market is segmented into four notable segments which are techniques, offering, target, and end-user industry.

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into ground penetrating radar (GPR), electromagnetic field, others

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into equipment and services

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented into telecommunication, electricity, water and sewage, oil and gas, transportation, and others

Market Definition:

Utility locator is defined as a process of labeling and identifying public utility. It contains electricity distribution and wastewater pipes, cable television, traffic lights, street lights, storm drains, fiber optics, water mains and natural gas. It helps in transmission to detect and map underground utilities and service.It provides pipes, pinpointing paths of cables, and other conduct that transfer utilities underground. It has various advantages such as GPR and Frequency Locating, round penetrating radar accurately, work quickly, accurately, and safely. In frequency locating it helps in specific purposes such as finding phone lines that emit energy and for GPR it is used as underground utilities by using a pulsating radar to show 3-D images of pipes and water mains.It is used in various vertical like oil & gas, electricity, transportation, water & sewage and telecom.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Concern for safety and protection of underground utilities.

Benefits of advanced utility locating technologies over traditional utility locating methods.

Government initiatives toward implementation of utility locators.

High ownership and maintenance costs of utility locators.

Market Segmentation:

The market is based on technique, offering, target, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into Electromagnetic Field and GPR.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into equipment and services.

Based on target, the market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into oil & gas, electricity, transportation, water & sewage and telecom.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore,, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

