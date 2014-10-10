Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis 2019

The report is a comprehensive exploration of Global Duty-free Retailing market offering growth rates, size of the industry, competitive landscape information, factors to the contributing growth of the global Duty-free Retailing market and more. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Duty-free retailers are those who are exempted from certain local and national taxes and duties because they sell goods to international travelers. However, taxes may be imposed on such goods once the buyer reaches their country of destination or when the value or quantity of those goods exceeds certain limits. Such retailers operate at international airports, border towns, seaports, train stations, and onboard aircraft and ships. These retailers offer products like perfumes, cosmetics, alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, electronics, and accessories.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Dubai Duty Free , Dufry , Lagardère Group (Lagardère) , Lotte Shopping , LVMH

Market Segment by Type, covers :

Fashion apparel and accessories, hard luxury goods, and electronics, Cosmetics and perfumes, Wines and spirits, Tobacco, Confectionary and fine foods

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Online Selling, Store Selling,

The research analysts in their primary research observed that the rapid growth of the Duty-free Retailing market over the forecast period is expected to open potential opportunities for the Duty-free Retailing manufacturers in the global market. The global Duty-free Retailing markets segmented on the basis of the product, end-user, and the geographical regions.

Some of the key geographies mentioned in this report include:

North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Duty-free Retailing market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Duty-free Retailing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Duty-free Retailing market by identifying its various sub-segments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Duty-free Retailing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Duty-free Retailing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Global Duty-free Retailing Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Duty-free Retailing industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Duty-free Retailing market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

In the end, It includes the methodical description of the various factors such as the market growth and a detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production, and the various other strategic developments.

