Global locomotive market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 2.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of expenditure on the advancements modernization of railway systems globally, also high levels of government expenditure to improve and develop rail transport systems for public conveyance.

Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here – KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc.; A. Stucki Company; UGL Rail; Tata Motors; Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd. and Stadler Rail AG.

Locomotives can be defined as an engine of railway vehicles which is the power source for their movements, although they are also capable of carrying the payload which is more preferable rather than having an individual locomotive attached to different rail vehicles that cannot move by themselves. These systems are generally preferred in passenger rail transport systems rather than freight.

Which factors Locomotive Market report includes?

Locomotive Market includes a historic data and analysis of the key industry, six year forecast of the market and emerging trends, an assessment of the competitive landscape and market shares for major companies and much more

Market Drivers:

Rise in the demand for fuel efficient among growing concerns for the environment; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased demand for advanced power components and modernization in the market leading to lower weight locomotives is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

High levels of urbanization leading to enhanced adoption of railway services globally is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funding for the integration and establishment as well as maintenance of railway services are factors restraining the growth of the market

Global locomotive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of locomotive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the locomotive market are Strukton; Alstom; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Siemens; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; CRRC; Hitachi, Ltd.; Bombardier; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Wabtec Corporation; Metso Corporation; Brookville Equipment Corporation; Materfer; KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc.; A. Stucki Company; UGL Rail; Tata Motors; Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd. and Stadler Rail AG.

