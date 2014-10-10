The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Global Bottled Water Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Bottled Water market for the forecast period 2019–2026.

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are Bottled Water market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company.

Global bottled water market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Unbiased perspective on intangible aspects such as key challenges, threats, new entrants as well as strengths and weaknesses of the prominent vendors too are discussed in this market report.

Global Bottled Water Market Dynamics:

The market study provides details of drivers and restraints for the Bottled Water market with the help of SWOT analysis, along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Developing lifestyles and health concerns

Consumer option for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water

Market Restraints:

Environment pollution through plastic bottles.

Absence of awareness regarding health issues through low-cost tap water.

Global Bottled Water Market Trends:

By Product Types: Still water, Sparkling water, Functional water

By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade

Competitive Landscape:

The Bottled Water market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

What’s keeping “CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company” Ahead in the Bottled Water Market

