The Global Conveyor and Sortation Systems Market is valued at USD 5.44 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.45 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 9.62 % during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Automated Material Handling systems market has experienced high growth in recent years. Material Handling systems allow companies to simplify the process by using advanced automated systems. Conveyor and Sortation systems are the most widely employed material handling solutions. Automated Conveyor and sortation systems allow companies to automate processes, thus increasing safety and reliability. These systems allow faster operations, enabling companies to achieve large scale production. These systems are highly efficient and reliable. Conveyors and sortation system have found application in many industries including manufacturing, automotive industry, Airport logistics, Retail etc.

Increased use of automation systems for faster operations and material handling is driving the growth of this market. Companies are looking to provide better and safer workplace, helping the adoption of automated Conveyor and sorting systems in many industries. Growing E-commerce market is also affecting the demand for these systems. With increasing demand for products, industries are looking for better material handling solutions to increase productivity and efficiency. However high initial investment required to set up the systems is hindering the growth of this market. Also Non availability of skilled labor to maintain and manage the systems is resulting in slow adoption in few regions. North America and Europe occupy the major share of market and expected to see moderate growth, While Asia is expected to see high growth in coming years

Global Conveyor & Sortation systems markets can be segmented by System Type (Belt, Pallet, Screw, Overhead, Crescent, Roller, Linear Sorters, Circular sorters, Air Assisted Sorters and Others) By type (hardware, software and others) by End User Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverage, and Others) by and by Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa).

The report also considers key trends that impact the industry and key profiles of leading Companies in Global Conveyor and Sortation systems market, which include Daifuku Co,Ltd., Schaefer Holding, Murata Machinery, Mecalux, Beumer Group, Fives group, Swisslog AG, Intelligrated, Kardex AG, Viastrore Systems, Bastian solutions and others.

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter\’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of top players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.

