The Global Content Delivery Market is valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.42 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 26.23 % during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. The market for CDN has started growing since the 1990\’s despite the high costs associated with the maintenance of CDN servers. The reduction in these costs owing to the affordability of the infrastructure and competitive pricing because of many operators in the segment has bought down the costs considerably and would help the market grow further. The system of connected servers that deliver data, web pages, images, videos and other related content as per the users\’ request from a location that is nearby to the source of request reducing latency is a content delivery network also referred to as content distribution network.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217410?utm_source=Dipali

Reduced data packet loss form the webpages served through CDN would help the market adopt this technology further. DDoS attacks could be efficiently addressed through CDN as multiple copies of data are available through various servers that are geographically spread help in strategically mitigating the risk of entire system shut down. Due to the inherent nature of its setup, CDN servers are closest to the end user and hence the speed at which the content is displayed offers better user experience than the traditional methods of delivering data through the main server.

When a certain site/page is being accessed, static content is delivered by CDN servers and the dynamic content in the webpage is usually sourced from the base server. Since the static content is sourced from the local CDN, the main server would only be responsible for the dynamic content and hence fewer data transfer and better speeds. However, a webpage would be rendered only when the entire content has been downloaded. The data downloaded is then checked with the cached data at CDN servers and changes are made to the cached data in the servers before it is delivered to the end user resulting in latency; unless the entire process is automated to invalidate the stored cache data replacing it with fresh data. The requirement of additional bandwidth from ISP would act as a hindrance to the growth of this market.

CDN can be segmented based on the solution, service, by industry and by region. Some of the key players mentioned in this report are:

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Amazon

CloudFlare

Google

Incapsula

Level 3 communications

Limelight networks

Microsoft

Peer5

Steamroot

Verizon

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-content-delivery-market-by-solution–content-distribution-and-optimization-aggregation-and-management-improved-security-cdn-analytics-monitoring-digital-rights-management-streaming-video-platforms-service-traditional-cloud-p2p-industry-geography-tr?utm_source=Dipali

What the report offers

Market definition for content delivery network along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Market analysis for the global CDN market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global CDN market on the global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Review and Forecast Period Years

1.4 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Lower costs of hosting/maintenance

4.2.2 Safety from DDoS attacks

4.2.3 Increased generation & consumption of Rich media

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Latency issues

4.3.2 Requirement of high bandwidths

4.3.3 Cost of implementing across the business

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porters’ 5 forces analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat from new entrants

4.4.4 Threat from substitute products

4.4.5 Competitive rivalry within the industry

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Global CDN Market Products Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Global Market – Segmented By Solution

5.1.1 Content distribution & optimization

5.1.2 Aggregation and management

5.1.3 Improved security

5.1.4 CDN analytics

5.1.5 Monitoring

5.1.6 Digital rights management

5.1.7 treaming video platforms

5.1.8 Others

5.2 Global Market – Segmented By Service

5.2.1 Traditional

5.2.2 Cloud

5.2.3 p2p

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Global Market – Segmented By Industry

5.3.1 Advertising

5.3.2 e-commerce

5.3.3 Media & Entertainment

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Research and Education

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Global Market – Segmented By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.5 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

5.4.6 Alcatel-Lucent

5.4.7 Akamai

5.4.8 Google

5.4.9 CloudFlare

5.4.10 Verizon

5.4.11 Level 3 communications

5.4.12 Microsoft

5.4.13 Amazon

5.4.14 Limelight networks

5.4.15 Incapsula

5.4.16 Peer5

6. Steamroot

7. Investment Analysis

7.1 Investment Scenario and Opportunities

8. Future of CDN Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217410?utm_source=Dipali

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.