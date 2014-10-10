The Global Security & Vulnerability Management market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Security is the protection of information property through the use of technology, processes, and training, in terms of information technology. Vulnerability is known as the shortcoming in the software program that permits an unofficial user to access and gain control of sensitive data. Practice of securing the confidential data by removing the shortcomings from the computerized digital technology is termed as vulnerability management.

Rising government compliance on data privacy, increasing cyber-attacks, and growth in cloud computing are major factors driving global security and vulnerability management market. Moreover, the market is restrained due to limited knowledge about vulnerability management solutions, scalability, and deployment cost. However, growth of cybercrime and the related risks have enforced organizations to spotlight more on information security. Vulnerability management has become a significant part of the IT department toolset to aid in recognizing, organizing, problem solving, and justifying vulnerabilities, due to the presence of a variety of vulnerabilities within an IT environment.

The global security and vulnerability management market is broadly segmented based on service, solutions, end users, verticals, and geography. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into Forensics and Incident Investigation, Policy and Compliance, Device Vulnerability Assessment, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Application Vulnerability Assessment. Further, the Security and Vulnerability Management market is divided in terms of services such as support, consulting, and integration.

Some of the key vendors mentioned in the report are Hewlett-Packard, EMC Corporation, Qualys, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SYMANTEC Corporation, Netiq Corporation, and others.

