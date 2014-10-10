The Global Physical Security Information Management market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 34.41% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system is a software that is utilized for systematizing and improving operations for physical security management and reporting. It is intended to assimilate security applications via one common user interface. Situations are proactively resolved by collecting events from obtainable information and security devices and linking them to empower personnel. This system needs integration and coordination of technologies with the information technology processes that administer the management of administrative data. PSIM helps in enhancing security services and efficiency for better accountability. Collection, analysis, verification, resolution, reporting and audit trail are some of the capabilities of a complete PSIM software system.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217348?utm_source=Dipali

The main benefit in executing PSIM based integration is that it is able to link systems at data level which includes CCTV-Closed Circuit Television, fire detection systems, video content analysis, access control systems, security alarms and others. It also allows a greater degree of interoperability and is very beneficial in network based connectivity.

PSIM solutions are used for different industry verticals. In infrastructure sector, PSIM system is used to improve security of assets that are widely isolated and control mobile applications. It decreases response time, improves security, supports regulatory compliances and produces staffing efficiencies.

In commercial sector, PSIM system overpowers challenges faced by enterprises like information overload, enforcing steady security policies and integrating and distributing info. It provides a broad approach to defending and managing people, data equipment and inventory. In government facilities, it is used for recognizing and handling situations prior to an emergency arises and imposing steady application of security standards.

PSIM system is also employed in law enforcement and emergency response management in guarding citizens and assets. It shares data across jurisdictions and establishments, delivers responders with vital information and ensures right resources at the needed location.

Business organizations taking strategic decisions need huge and exact data. These strategic decisions are taken after analysing this huge data. PSIM systems support organizations in taking strategic decisions by risk data and sharing security that business executives can understand. This is a factor that leads to the progress of PSIM market. Another factor is the regulatory compliance bodies like International Organization for Standardization that orders data and computer systems be handled in standardized ways. These compliances are best followed by using the PSIM platform. Other drivers include reducing costs of networking systems that boosts the operation of PSIM and adoption of software and networking systems for carrying out critical functions. However, augmented use of virtual machines leads to augmented use of Linux operating system which is a competing technology and is attaining popularity due to its affordability feature. This is hindering the growth of PSIM market.

Market segmentation is done on the basis of applications into various sectors which include infrastructure sector, government facilities, commercial sector, law enforcement and emergency response management system, healthcare and education sector.

Major players in the market are Milestone Systems A/S, CNL Software Ltd, Tyco International Limited, VidSys Inc, NICE Systems Ltd Genetec, Mer Inc, AxxonSoft Ltd, S2 Security Corporation, Verint Systems, Intergraph Corporation and videoNEXT Network Solutions Inc among others.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-physical-security-information-management-market-by-application-infrastructure-sector-commercial-sector-government-facilities-healthcare-law-enforcement-and-emergency-response-management-system-education-sector-geography-trends-forecast-2017-2022?utm_source=Dipali

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Report Description

2. Key Findings

3. Market Overview & Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Ability to connect and integrate multiple disparate systems

3.4 Declining price of PSIM

3.5 Increased sophistication and Increasing awareness among end-users

3.6 To Improve security operations in a cost effective & operationally efficient way

3.7 Implementation of standardized ways by Regulatory Compliance bodies

3.8 Restraints

3.9 Fear of temporary disruption to security operations during installation of PSIM

3.10 Need to update security systems in order to implement PSIM is boosting costs

3.11 Increase in other products or applications occupying PSIMs territory

4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

4.3 Degree of Competition

4.4 Threat of Substitution

4.5 Threat of new entrants

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Capabilities

5.1.1 Collection

5.1.2 Analysis

5.1.3 Verification

5.1.4 Resolution

5.1.5 Reporting

5.1.6 Audit trail

5.2 By Applications

5.3 Infrastructure sector

5.4 Commercial sector

5.5 Government facilities

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Law enforcement and emergency response management system

5.8 Education Sector

6. Market Segmentation, By Region

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Others

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 UK

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Russia

6.2.7 Others

6.3 APAC

6.3.1 China

6. 3.2 Japan

6. 3.3 India

6. 3.4 Australia

6. 3.5 South Korea

6. 3.6 Others

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.4.1 UAE

6. 4.2 Saudi Arabia

6. 4.3 Israel

6. 4.4 Others

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1Brazil

6.5.2 Argentina

6.5.3 Mexico

6.5.4 Others

7. Company Profiles

7.1 CNL Software Ltd

7.2 NICE Systems Ltd

7.3 Tyco International Limited

7.4 VidSys Inc

7.5 AxxonSoft Ltd

7.6 Genetec

7.7 Intergraph Corporation

7.8 Mer Inc

7.9 Milestone Systems A/S

7.10 S2 Security Corporation

7.11 Verint Systems

7.12 videoNEXT Network Solutions Inc

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Global Physical Security Information Management Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217348?utm_source=Dipali

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.