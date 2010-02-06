The Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market is valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.09 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 29.41% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Complex Event Processing (CEP) is a method of processing data combined from multiple sources to extract meaningful patterns or trends from them. These meaningful trends are referred to as threats. The process has gained prominence now than it ever had, since the internet revolution is in full swing now and the risk of frauds in online transactions has increased drastically due to the complexity of online transactions and activities. Barring a few minor constraints, the opportunities in this technology are many. The technology has yet to realize its optimum potential in automating business process based on rule based algorithms and more efficient integration with business program management. The primary aim is to find a trade-off between the accuracy of the processing and the run time.

It is essential to sustain a minimum amount of latency alongside to have sustainable business environment. Additionally, the situations are intensified by an ever expanding service industry generating enormous data volumes from an enormous collection of distinct sources. It is extremely impractical to expect human resource to manage this huge data, process and represent the event outcome for any organization. Therefore, Complex Event Processing (CEP) technology has shown its market importance of low latency filtering, aggregating, correlating, and computing, based on a broad collection of chronological and real time streaming data.

The global CEP market is expected to grow from $1.41 Billion in 2015 to $5.12 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.41% during the period 2015 to 2020. Internet Revolution, Development in the field of Machine Learning and Data Analytics and rise in risk and complexity of the web are the factors which are making the CEP market to grow lucratively in the coming future. Lack of consistency in results, Difficult to generate a fool-proof system and event data management are the factors hindering the growth of CEP market. Automate business processes on rule-based algorithm, need to reduce process complexity, and better integration with business program management are the growth opportunities for CEP market.

The Global CEP market has been segmented on the basis of Service (Installation, Maintenance, Training, and Customer Support), Vertical (Banking and Finance, Insurance, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and IT Industry, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Power, Utilities, Manufacturing and Production, Transportation, Defense, Research and Education, Professional services, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter\’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.

The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles of leading suppliers of CEP Market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are IBM, MAPR, Oracle, Microsoft, RedHat, Cloudera, HortonWorks, Pivotal, Tibco Software, Huawei, SAP ESP and Cisco, and among others.

SPECIALITIES OF THIS REPORT

1) The report will be useful in gaining an exhaustive understanding of the regional market. It will also be of assistance in providing a comprehensive analysis of the major trends, innovations and associated prospects for market growth over the coming half a decade.

2) The report will be an ideal source material for industry consultants, manufacturers and other interested and allied parties to gain a critical insight into the factors driving and restraining the market, in addition to opportunities offered.

3) The report contains wide range of information about the leading market players and the major strategies adopted by them.

