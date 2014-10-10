Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is expected to reach USD 1898.6 million by 2025, from USD 478.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period to 2026.

Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market report presents the company profiles of the key vendors and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies to increase an adaptive perspective on the competitive scene and helps the readers to plan the strategies accordingly-: Cloudbees (US), AWS (US), Puppet (Oregon), Red Hat(US), CA Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Micro Focus (UK), SmartBear (US), Jetbrains (Czech Republic), CircleCI (US), Shippable (US), Electric Cloud (US), V-Soft Technologies (South Africa), BuildKite (Australia), TravisCI (Germany), AutoRABIT (US), AppVeyor (Canada), Drone.io (US), Rendered Text (Serbia), Bitrise (Hungary), Nevercode (UK), and PHPCI (Belgium) are among others.

Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market report proves to be a perfect solution for pounding profound into essential aspects and elements which empowers the readers to settle on profitable decisions. The report is a profitable wellspring of direction and heading for organizations and people intrigued by the business. This market report makes some significant proposition for new product or service launch in this ICT industry before assessing its feasibility. The guideline objective of this report is to coordinate the customer understanding to an extent they can utilize this knowledge to experience success in the market.

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market, By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium Organization, Large Organization), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education) – Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

The Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Drivers and Restraints:

Automation of software development process to quickly release software application growing number of surgical procedures

Organization focus towards the CI tools development

Rising productivity with the help of CI tools

Customers attraction towards the software updates

Traditional integration methods are major challenge

Territorial Market Analysis-:

The report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The global continuous integration (CI) tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of continuous integration (CI) tools for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Industry Overview

1.1 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Overview

1.1.1 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Size by Demand

2.3 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Size by Type

3.3 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market

4.1 By Sales

4.2 Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

