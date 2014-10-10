Global 5G Enterprise Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for high speed network is the major factor for the growth of this market.

5G Enterprise Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. 5G Enterprise Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Cisco, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, Airspan, CommScope, VMware, Inc, Extreme Networks, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, FUJITSU, Verizon, SK TELECOM CO., LTD. ALL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global 5G enterprise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 5G enterprise market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for smartphones is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for single network to enable various industries is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing preference for Wi-Fi is restraining the growth of this market.

Poor infrastructure of developing countries is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

By Access Equipment (Radio Node, Service Node, DAS),

(NFV)), Services (Platform, Software),

(Platform, Software), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises),

(Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End- User (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT and Telecommunications, Others),

(BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT and Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. launched “Zoho CRM Plus”, their new customer experience platform that provides all of its departments such as sales, marketing, customer support and operations under one platform enabling the users of this platform complete transparency and segregation of their feedbacks.

In September 2018, Adobe announced the launch of “Adobe Experience Platform”, formerly known as “Adobe Cloud Platform” industry’s first open customer experience platform that enables the data scientists and analytics to extract all the customer database and preferences from one place as it creates one single view of this database for extraction as well as viewing purposes.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

