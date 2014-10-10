Global smart farming market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Smart Farming Market research report provides a unique guidance in providing thoughtful details regarding the development factors, shortcomings, dangers, and the worthwhile opportunities emerging in the market. The report likewise includes the income; business size, share, generation the market share. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here – OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, AeroFarms, Vertical Farm Systems, Allflex Inc., Mavrx Inc., GeoVisual Analytics, Farmers Edge Inc., 360 Yield Center, Aglytix & Prospera and others

Smart faming can be defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. Smart faming is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Market Restraints:

Huge initial capital investment is a big barrier in smart farming as every farmer or person indulged into farming can’t be able to do investment at such a level.

Lack of infrastructure in Asia pacific regions whose major population is into the farming & agricultural related business

Key Market Segmentation of Smart Farming Market:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

(Hardware, Software, Services), By Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring & Others),

(Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring & Others), By Application (Smart Greenhouse Applications, Fish Farming Applications & Others),

(Smart Greenhouse Applications, Fish Farming Applications & Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global smart farming market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Smart Farming Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart farming market are Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix, and 360 Yield Center.

