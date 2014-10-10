“Global privileged identity management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.64% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”

Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here – Thycotic., Xton Technologies, LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, OneLogin, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc, Foxpass, Inc., Oracle, HashiCorp, IBM Corporation, Saviynt Inc and Others

Privileged Identity Management (PIM) is the supervision and safety of Superuser records in the organization’s IT settings. Oversight is crucial to guarantee that the enhanced access skills of ultra-control documents are not misused or abused uncontrolled Superuser reports can add to the loss or theft of sensitive business information or malware that could harm the network. Superuser accounts, such as database administrators (DBAs), CIOs and CEOs, have generally been managed very freely. Identity management engineering often puts super user reports completely uncontrolled while allowing sophisticated liberties on the business network.

Which factors Privileged Identity Management Market report includes?

Privileged Identity Management Market includes a historic data and analysis of the key industry, six year forecast of the market and emerging trends, an assessment of the competitive landscape and market shares for major companies and much more

Key Market Segmentation of Privileged Identity Management Market:

By Component (Solutions, Services), Installation Type (Appliance-Based, Agent-Based), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises),

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global privileged identity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of privileged identity management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Growing cautionary of data theft due to insider occurrences is driving the growth of the market

Requirement to improve organization productivity is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of innovation and implementation is restricting the growth of the market

Frequent changes in regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global privileged identity management market are BeyondTrust Corporation., Broadcom, Centrify Corporation., CyberArk Software Ltd., SecureAuth Corporation., One Identity LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ekran System, Simeio Solutions, Thycotic., Xton Technologies, LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, OneLogin, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc, Foxpass, Inc., Oracle, HashiCorp, IBM Corporation, Saviynt Inc.

Features and key highlights of Privileged Identity Management Market

Detailed overview of Privileged Identity Management Market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Privileged Identity Management Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Privileged Identity Management Market performance

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

