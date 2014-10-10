To prevail in this focused business commercial center, associations are significantly benefitted in the event that they embrace creative techniques, similar to this Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market statistical surveying report. The Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market report contains the rundown of driving contenders, inside and out information on industry parameters and the encounters of key components influencing the Materials & Packaging business. Further, it presents the association profile, item subtleties, creation regard, contact information of maker, and bits of the pie for association. For coming to towards the achievement at the area, regional similarly as an overall measurement, this high bore overall Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market statistical surveying report is a legitimate arrangement.

Key Market Competitors: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the corrugated board packaging market are Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd., Ariba & Company, Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin, International Paper, Rengo Co.Ltd., Sealed Air, Georgia-Pacific, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., DS Smith and SCG PACKAGING.

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Type (Single Faced, Single Wall, Twin Wall, Triple Wall), Applications (Personal & Home Care, Glassware & Ceramics, Food & Beverages, Paper Products, Textile Goods, Others), End-User (Food & Beverage, Electronics & Electrical Industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 250.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 350.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand for sustainable packaging methods.

Market Definition: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Corrugated board packaging is an end product that utilizes corrugated fibreboard which is made with the help of gluing together flutes with the cardboard paper or a heavy paper. Corrugated board comes in differing strengths and sizes depending upon the requirements of the consumer. In single wall, a single flute is glued with cardboard paper, whereas in double wall ply two flutes are glued together along with a middle or intermediate sheet of paper. In tri-wall ply another sheet of flute and cardboard paper is added thus increasing the overall strength of the packing.

Market Drivers:

Biodegradable nature of the materials used in the packaging amid concerns regarding the nature and environment is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Growing rate in preferences of consumption of convenience foods which holds the highest application area for corrugated board packaging is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower strength and lack of rigidity if faced with high pressure or load is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

By Type Single Faced Single Wall Twin Wall Triple Wall

By Applications Personal & Home Care Glassware & Ceramics Food & Beverages Paper Products Textile Goods Others

By End-User Food & Beverage Electronics & Electrical Industry Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.; joint venture between Rengo Co.Ltd. and SCG PACKAGING announced that they had completed the acquisition of 25% stake in Dyna Packs Co. Ltd. and Orient Containers Co. Ltd. and have been made into wholly owned subsidiaries of Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.

In August 2017, Cascades inc. announced that they are planning to construct a new containerboard packaging production plant situated in New Jersey, United States. The investment amounting up to USD 80 million will help expand the total production capacity of corrugated packaging products up to 2.4 billion square feet

Competitive Analysis: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Global corrugated board packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of corrugated board packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of corrugated board packaging

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

Table of Content on Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market

Executive Summary

Market Introduction

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Analysis Scenario

Market Dynamics

Key Regulations

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-User

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Geography

North America Analysis and Forecast

Europe Analysis and Forecast

South America Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Analysis and Forecast

….More

Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want.

