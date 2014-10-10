Cold Sore Treatment Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Cold sore also known as herpes labialis is a viral infection cause by herpes simplex virus. It is characterized by red, fluid-filled blisters or ulcers that appear on the lips and around the mouth. These blisters are often appearing as patches, when it breaks a crust forms over the resulting sore.

According to the statistics published by WebMD LLC, it is estimated about 40% of U.S. adult population gets repeated cold sores. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma, Inc, Deerfield, Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, HETERO, Novartis AG, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others.

By Types (Herpes Simplex Type 1 Virus, Herpes Simplex Type 2 Virus),

(Herpes Simplex Type 1 Virus, Herpes Simplex Type 2 Virus), Treatment (Non pharmacological Treatment, Pharmacological Treatment),

(Non pharmacological Treatment, Pharmacological Treatment), Drugs (Antiviral Ointments, Oral Antiviral Agents),

(Antiviral Ointments, Oral Antiviral Agents), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others),

(Oral, Topical and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others),

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

In August 2019, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp has launched RELEEV which contains VIRACEA, a proprietary botanical extract formulation of Echinacea extract and antiseptic Benzalkonium Chloride for the treatment of cold sores. This drug claims that it eases the pain of cold sores in just 3 to 10 minutes, relieves other symptoms within 24 hours. The launch of this drug provides a novel topical treatment and majao advances that offer complete heal of this condition

In February 2019, Squarex, reported a positive clinical results of SQX770, a topical formulation of immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester for the treatment of recurrent cold sores (herpes labialis) and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Viruses. The trial demonstrated that the drug was safe and effective in preventing cold sore outbreaks. If approved, SQX770 would be the first and only drug on the market to prevent cold sores throughout the United States.

Global cold sore treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global cold sore treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Cold Sore Treatment market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Cold Sore Treatment market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Cold Sore Treatment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Cold Sore Treatment Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

