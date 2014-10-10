Macular Degeneration Treatment Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

An introduction of Macular Degeneration Treatment Market 2019

Macular degeneration is also known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a neurodegenerative ocular disorder that destroy the part of the eye called the macula which provides sharp, central vision needed for seeing objects clearly. When macula degenerates, it causes loss of central vision. It occurs when the capillaries around the fovea widen (become dilated) and leak, results in fluid build-up which impairing reflection of light and causing progressive vision loss.

According to the statistics published in the press release by Neurotech, an estimated population of Macular telangiectasia type 2 is nearly around 1 per 22,000 worldwide. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Neurotech, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Adverum, Allergan, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, IVERIC bio, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd, Opthea Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, PanOptica, Inc, Bausch health, Alcon, Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp and others

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Types (Wet Macular Degeneration, Dry Macular Degeneration),

(Wet Macular Degeneration, Dry Macular Degeneration), Treatment (Drugs, Surgery),

(Drugs, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others),

(Oral, Injectable and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmic Clinic and Others),

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmic Clinic and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2019, Adverum reported positive 24-week clinical data from the first cohort of patients treated with a one-time intravitreal (IVT) dose of ADVM-022, gene therapy in the OPTIC phase I clinical trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).The trial demonstrated sustained improvements in retinal anatomy. The clinical trial results indicating potentially significant clinical benefits for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

In February 2019, Neurotech received Fast Track designation from the FDA for NT-501 or Renexus, a encapsulated cell therapy for the treatment of macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel). The FDA Fast Track designation enables the company to accelerate the development process which helps patients to have access on the treatment as quickly as possible.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Macular Degeneration Treatment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Macular Degeneration Treatment market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Macular Degeneration Treatment market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Macular Degeneration Treatment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Macular Degeneration Treatment Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

