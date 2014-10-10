IoT Connectivity Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component (Platform, Services),

(Platform, Services), Application Area (Smart Retail, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building and Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others),

(Smart Retail, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building and Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises),

(Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In December 2018, NTT Communications Corporation announced that they are going to acquire majority stake in European Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) Translatel. This acquisition will help the company to expand their IoT solutions. It will also enable them to enhance digital transformation for customers

In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices

Global IoT connectivity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT connectivity market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers AND Restraints:

Increasing demand for secure, and high speed network connectivity is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing focus to provide seamless customer experience contributes as a factor for the market growth

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth

Increasing concern associated with the data security and cyberattacks also hampers the growth of this market

