Risk Analytics Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global risk analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the increasing instability of economies and stiff competitions resulting in higher risks associated in the market.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody’s Analytics, Inc.; Verisk Analytics, Inc.; AXIOMSL, Inc.; GURUCUL; PROVENIR; BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others.

Risk analytics is the collection of technologies and software solutions that are combined to develop an analytical system that can be used as a replacement of human guessing or analysis. This analytical system provides insights, probable scenarios and predicts the impact of future events on various enterprises and organizations. They provide risk management expertise and analysis to reduce the risk of losses.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component (Software, Solution, Services),

(Software, Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises),

(Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Risk Type (Portfolio Risk, Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Others),

(Large Enterprises, SMEs), Risk Type (Portfolio Risk, Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Others), Vertical (Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Others),

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In May 2019, Moody’s Analytics, Inc. announced the availability of “CAP Solution” their latest cloud-based risk modeling platform designed to offer risk management services for professionals of various management department. This platform will provide similar analytical services that Moody’s in-house team utilizes

In May 2019, IBM Corporation in collaboration with Thomson Reuters announced availability of a solution for financial institutions like banks for meeting the various regulatory requirements with the help of AI technologies combined with real-time insights into the regulations. RegTech solution will be available through the IBM Cloud and is backed by the database of various financial groups which will be utilized along with powerful AI to deliver a better risk management and compliance management solution

Market Drivers AND Restraints:

Increased need for meeting the stringent compliances and industrial regulations posed by various governments and authorities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High volume of security breaches and data theft is another factor enhancing this market growth

Growing levels of complexities associated with the various processes of different businesses is expected to propel the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the integration and maintenance of this technology will restrict the market growth

Dearth of information and knowledge regarding the availability of these tools amongst SMEs also hinders the market growth

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Risk Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Risk Analytics market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Risk Analytics market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Risk Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Risk Analytics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

