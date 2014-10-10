Get | Download Sample Copy @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/rfid-in-healthcare-market-618049

RFID in Healthcare Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 24.5% to reach USD 11.63 billion by 2028. Reducing operational costs and restructure the workflow, demand for efficient supply chain management, and need to improve the quality and efficiency of care are the factors leading to rise in the growth of RFID in Healthcare Market.

Key Players Mentioned in the RFID in Healthcare Market Research Report:

The major players in the RFID in healthcare market are Motorola Solutions, Inc, CAEN RFID S.r.l., NewAge Industries, Inc., IBM Corporation, Mobile Aspects, Inc., RF Technologies, Inc., Radianse, STID, STANLEY Healthcare, SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION. Motorola Solutions, Alien Technology, LLC, GAO Group Inc, Honeywell International, Impinj, Siemens, AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC, 3M.

RFID in Healthcare Market: Regional Segmentation

The report offers great insights into important segments of the RFID in Healthcare Market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The RFID in Healthcare Market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the RFID in Healthcare Market.

RFID in Healthcare Market by Region

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content

1 Introduction of RFID in Healthcare Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 RFID in Healthcare Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 RFID in Healthcare Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 RFID in Healthcare Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 RFID in Healthcare Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 RFID in Healthcare Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 RFID in Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research

