Market Analysis:

Global personal emergency response system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for affordable medical alert devices and advancement in communication technologies are the factor for the market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global personal emergency response system market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Tunstall Canada.; VRI; Guardian Alarm; ALERTONE SERVICES LLC.; Connect America; ADT; Medical Guardian, LLC; MobileHelp; Nortek Security & Control LLC; Galaxy Medical Alert System; Critical Signal Technologies; Mytrex, INC.; LifeFone Medical Alert Services.; Bay Alarm Family of Companies.; VitalConnect; Cisco Systems; Nortek Security and Control; Honeywell International Inc.; GreatCall; Essence.; among others.

Market Definition:

Personal emergency response systems are devices which are specially designed so that one can get immediate assistance during any emergency. They usually consist of three main components such as small radio transmitter, console which is connected to telephone and an emergency response centre which assist calls. The system is linked to other tools such as cell phone or alarm and is programmed to signal a response centre when the ‘ support ‘ button or the ‘ press ‘ button is triggered. Then after receiving signal the operator sends help at the individual location.

Competitive Analysis

Global personal emergency response system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares personal emergency response system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing involvement of smartphones in healthcare industry is acting as a major factor uplifting the market growth

Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure also drives the market growth

Increasing life expectancy will accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about the technologies used in PERS will hamper the market growth

Less acceptability of the technology will also hinder the market growth

High cost associated with the manufacturing of PERS restricts the market growth

Global Personal Emergency Response System Market By Type (Landline PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone PERS), End- User (Home- based Users, Senior Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities), Component (Software, Hardware), Services (Monthly, Yearly), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Segmentation:

By Type

Landline PERS

Mobile PERS Wireless Emergency Response System Cellular Emergency Response System GPS-Based Emergency Response System

Standalone PERS Transmitters Standalone Voice Communicator Wandering System R- Cube/V-Cube Monitoring System



By End- User

Home- based Users

Senior Living Facilities

Assisted Living Facilities

By Component

Software

Hardware Rented Owned



By Services

Monthly

Yearly

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC announced the launch of their HomeCentris Health Link which is personal emergency response system. This new device is a small cell phone with the abilities of the GPS tracking which will help the clients when they get lost. This new device is waterproof and is monitored 24 hours per day. HomeCentris provides non-skilled home care services through HomeCentris Home Health as well as skilled nursing and therapy services

In December 2018, Essence announced the launch of their two two-way voice-communication personal emergency response system Essence Umbrella which is specially designed for the safety of the students and staffs in school and universities. The Essence Umbrella is a mobile pendant on all accounts that is equipped with an intuitive management interface with a companion app. It is intended to be turned over to individuals who may be at risk by organisations, from students to remote construction teams or technicians

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

