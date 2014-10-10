Global Solid State Battery Market is expected to reach USD 16,783.84 million by 2025 from USD 215.77 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 72.3% in the forecast to 2026.

Solid State Battery Market report presents the company profiles of the key vendors and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies to increase an adaptive perspective on the competitive scene and helps the readers to plan the strategies accordingly-: Excellatron Solid State, LLC, Infinite Power Solution, Inc., Planar Energy Devices, Inc., Solid Power, Inc. Huber+Suhner, BTI Wireless, Boingo Wireless, Dali Wireless, Comba Telecom System, Commscope, Whoop Wireless, Bird Technologies, Connectivity Wireless, Betacom, BTI Wireless, Galtronics, Betacom, AT&T, Dali Wireless, Advanced Rf Technologies, Galtronics, Dali Wireless, Zinwave among other.

Global Solid State Battery Market, By Type (Thin-Film Batteries, Portable Batteries, Other Batteries), Capacity (Less Than 20 mAh, Between 20 mAh -500 mAh, 500 mAh, Above), Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Energy Harvesting, Entertainment, Medical Devices, Packaging, Portable Devices, Smart Cards, Wearable Devices, Wireless Communication, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices expected to drive this market

Growing R&D activities by major companies to accelerate the growth of the market

Growing requirement for the sold state battery in electric vehicles

High complexities in the manufacturing process of the solid state battery

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The global solid state battery is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of solid state battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Volkswagen made its own battery cell production for its upcoming electric vehicle, Volkswagen also made in startup developing solid-state battery technology.

Major Highlights of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Solid State Battery Market Industry Overview

1.1 Solid State Battery Market Overview

1.1.1 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Solid State Battery Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Solid State Battery Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Solid State Battery Market Size by Demand

2.3 Solid State Battery Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Solid State Battery Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Solid State Battery Market Size by Type

3.3 Solid State Battery Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Solid State Battery Market

4.1 By Sales

4.2 Solid State Battery Market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

