Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here – Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Laparoscopic surgery is a technique performed through small incisions rather than the larger incisions through the abdominal wall. Based on the nature of specific surgical procedures, the laparoscopic entry is performed using an open (Hasson technique) or closed technique (Veress needle, optical access). Laparoscopic surgeries find its application in various gastrointestinal surgical procedure and other general surgical techniques with technological developments in the field. According to the American Cancer Society’s estimate, in 2019, the number of colon cancer cases will be 101,420 and the number of rectal cancer cases will be 44,180 in the U.S.

Key Market Segmentation of Laparoscopic Instruments Market:

By Product type (Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Suction/Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Laparoscopic Scissors, Laparoscopic Hooks, Accessories),

(Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Suction/Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Laparoscopic Scissors, Laparoscopic Hooks, Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Others),

(General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics),

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

In July 2017, Mediflex Surgical Products introduced the SafePass suture grasper device for maximizing surgical efficiency and patient safety. This strategy would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In March 2017, Ethicon launched ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer which helped in establishing next generation of the advanced bipolar devices. This helped the company in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

In December 2016, Mediflex Surgical Products launched a patented FlexGuard Retractor Blade Cushion for increasing the patient safety against the injuries caused due to surgical retractor blades. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

