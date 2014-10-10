Geosynthetic clay liner market demand with an in-depth analysis of key regions and countries. It also includes the global geosynthetic clay liner (GCL) market growth for the time period mentioned above. The global geosynthetic clay liner market share for different applications has been provided on a global, regional and country level.

Global geosynthetic clay liner market volume was 133.3 million square meters in 2017 and is likely to display exponential growth owing to their high-performance environmental containment applications. GCL is a combination of permeable sodium bentonite layer surrounded by two layers of geotextiles. These layers are needle punched together to increase the internal shear resistance. They are also known as “clay mats”, “bentonite blankets”, “clay blankets”, etc.

By 2025, the global geosynthetic clay liner market revenue is projected to reach USD 516.7 million as a result of the obligatory use of the material in containment and landfill operations. Rising construction activities in emerging economies coupled with increasing population are rapidly increasing the generation of waste. Owing to this, governing bodies are substituting old-style dumping methods with sustainable alternatives, hence, driving the global geosynthetic clay liner market growth.

At present, globally generated municipal solid waste (MSW) stands around 1.3 billion tons per day and is estimated to reach 2.2 billion tons per year by 2025. Furthermore, per capita waste generation that stands around 1.2 kg per person in 2017 and is projected to account for 1.42 kg per person in the next 10 to 15 years, influencing the use of hydraulic barriers, typically bentonite and other low permeable materials.

Favorable characteristics of GCL includes an easy installation that reduces the adverse effects of climate on construction quality. GCLs do not weigh as much as traditional compacted clay hence eliminating the need for heavy equipment fleets and excess fuel consumption. GCLs are environmentally friendly and results in low noise and air pollution. These advantages of the materials are expected to drive the global geosynthetic clay liner market demand over the forecast period.

In terms of geographical area, South Asia generates approximately 70 million tons of waste every year with per capita waste averaging nearly 0.45 kg per day. Adding further, Eastern Asia and the Pacific region’s annual waste generation stands around 270 million tons per year with per capita waste averaging nearly 0.95 kg/capita/day.

China is the major influencer behind the waste generation in Asia Pacific and accounts for nearly 70% of the regional total. Thus, Asia Pacific accounts for a major market revenue share in the global geosynthetic clay liner market and China accounting for over 50% of the market revenue and volume share in 2017. In China, the application of GCL in landfill stood around 45% in 2017 and is the fastest growing application over the foreseeable future.

Countries with high income are the key potential geographies for the development of the geosynthetic clay liner market in accordance with the fact that higher the income level and rate of development, the greater is the amount of waste generated. Furthermore, another factor supporting the geosynthetic clay liner market in landfill application is the increasing population. Hence, even if the per capita waste generation is reduced, the sum of overall waste generation is expected to increase. Such circumstances are likely to provide additional growth impetus to the already attractive geosynthetic clay liner industry over the projected period.

Key players present in the global geosynthetic clay liner market include GSE Holdings, Colloid Environmental Technologies Co (CETCO), Climax synthetics Pvt. Ltd., Layfield Group. Ltd., Polyfabrics Australia Pty Ltd, Geosyntec Consultants, Huesker, Terrafix, Gorantla Geosynthetics Private Limited, and GeoTech Systems Ltd.

