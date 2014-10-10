Synthetic paper market is estimated to register plausible growth triggers with multifarious end -use applications, primarily in packaging and logistics space. Backed by an elaborate feature portfolio such as sheen surface and ease of printing, synthetic paper market is expected to remain tangibly remunerative in forthcoming years. Additionally, besides exponential functional scope in logistics, advertising and media industry is yet another promising adopter of synthetic paper.

Adroit Market Research (AMR) in its endeavor to scout prevalent market developments as well as identify ongoing market movements, trends and developments, has included a new market intelligence report title, ‘Global Synthetic Paper Market by Product and Application, Forecast 2018-25’

As packaging remains a pivotal element across diverse end-use industries such as F&B, personal care, as well as drugs, besides various other consumer durables, synthetic paper market is poised to remain optimally remunerative in the coming years backed by its rampant adoption as an ideal packaging alternative.

Digital Printability and High Abrasion Resistance Remain Sought After Features in Synthetic Paper Market

Synthetic paper makers are striving to attain magnanimous stability in global synthetic paper landscape with both organic and inorganic developments as potential growth strategies. In this regard product portfolio diversification and portfolio differentiation are some of the most time tested business strategies that have constantly enabled favorable returns. In this line, one of the most promising synthetic paper manufacturer, Cosmo Films has recently doled out two specific and unique variants of synthetic paper with advanced functional features such as digital printability and abrasion and tear resistance.

The digitally printable synthetic paper is compatible for both powder as well as liquid toner laser printers. Potential end-users such as photo studios and restaurant menu cards are estimated to push burgeoning adoption, allowing the global synthetic paper market to register dynamic growth spurt in the coming years.

Owing to robust functional excellence, synthetic paper is soon witnessing mass scale adoption, thereby systematically replacing pulp paper. Ongoing environmental concerns surrounding tree felling and associated environmental implications pose synthetic paper as an ideal solution. Therefore, government backed awareness programs eying to reduce environmental stress is yet another stepping stone towards rapid adoption and concomitant growth in synthetic paper market.

Synthetic paper is easily comparable to regular pulp based paper which is extensively used in printing. However, despite functional similarity, the two variants are markedly different as synthetic paper is sourced from polyester and various synthetic resins which are derived from petroleum. These are highly durable and therefore fit into most industrial applications.

Key segments of the global synthetic paper market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

BOPP (Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene Synthetic Paper)

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Labels

Non Labels

Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World

