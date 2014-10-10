ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Payment Analytics Software Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Payment Analytics Software Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ProfitWellBlueSnapDataboxPayfirmaPAY.ON Payments GatewayYapstoneBNY Mellon NEXENCashNotifyElevate Business IntelligenceHiPay IntelligenceMRR.ioPaySketchPutlerRevealyticsRJMetrics)

Payment analytics software tracks online payments for e-commerce or subscription-based businesses. This type of software consolidates payment data from multiple sources (e.g., PayPal, Stripe, etc.) to monitor customer payments. Payment analytics software is used mostly by accounting professionals to manage revenues and by sales managers to track the efficiency of their sales strategies.

Scope of the Global Payment Analytics Software Market Report

This report studies the Payment Analytics Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Payment Analytics Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Payment Analytics Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Payment Analytics Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Payment Analytics Software Market Segment by Manufacturers

ProfitWell

BlueSnap

Databox

Payfirma

PAY.ON Payments Gateway

Yapstone

BNY Mellon NEXEN

CashNotify

Elevate Business Intelligence

HiPay Intelligence

MRR.io

PaySketch

Putler

Revealytics

RJMetrics

Global Payment Analytics Software Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Payment Analytics Software Market Segment by Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Payment Analytics Software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

