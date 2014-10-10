Global Chemical Distribution Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 359.14 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The chemical distribution market is growing due to the distribution of chemicals to many end user industries such as construction, automotive, infrastructure, electronics and pharmaceuticals among others.

The growing demand of the services such as mixing, blending, packaging, inventory management and supply chain network is expected to drive the chemical distribution market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of of bulk and speciality chemicals by oil, gas and petroleum industries is another factor that will uplift the growth of the market. The increasing focus of high quality products due to the shift in the consumer demand is one of growing factors for the chemical distribution market size in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Chemical Distribution Market Scope and Market Size

Global chemical distribution market is segmented on the basis of type, product and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global chemical distribution market is segmented into mixing, manufacturing, technical and safety training, packaging, and waste removal.

Based on product, the market is segmented into specialty chemicals, commodity chemicals. The speciality chemicals are further segmented into case, agrochemicals, electronic, construction, specialty polymers & resins, others. Commodity chemicals are further segmented into plastic & polymers, synthetic rubber, explosives, petrochemicals and others.

Based on the end-use, the chemical distribution market is segmented into specialty chemicals and commodity chemicals. Speciality chemicals are further segmented into automotive & transportation, construction, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, consumer goods, textiles, others. Commodity chemicals are further segmented into downstream chemicals, textiles, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial manufacturing, others. Construction holds the largest share of the market in speciality revenue.

Chemical Distribution Market Country Level Analysis

The chemical distribution market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country by type, product and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in chemical distribution market due to demand-supply rebalancing in to the region while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising demand of the high quality chemicals.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis

Global chemical distribution market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to chemical distribution market.

The major players covered in the report are Univar Inc., HELM AG, Brenntag AG, ICC Industries, Inc., Barentz International B.V., Azelis S.A., Omya AG, Biesterfeld AG, Safic-Alcan, STOCKMEIER Group, REDA Chemicals, Ashland, BASF SE, Jebsen & Jessen Pte Ltd., Quimidroga, solvadis deutschland gmbh and TER HELL & CO. GMBH among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In March 2019, Univar Inc., acquired Nexeo Solutions to help their users by proving the best solutions to each organisation. They have the ability to attain superior growth by chemical distribution to their end-user industries. This acquisition helps to provide the best quality of the chemicals through their wide portfolio.

