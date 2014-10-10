To prevail in this focused business commercial center, associations are significantly benefitted in the event that they embrace creative techniques, similar to this Global energy drinks market statistical surveying report. The Global energy drinks market report contains the rundown of driving contenders, inside and out information on industry parameters and the encounters of key components influencing the Global energy drinks market business. Further, it presents the association profile, item subtleties, creation regard, contact information of maker, and bits of the pie for association. For coming to towards the achievement at the area, regional similarly as an overall measurement, this high bore overall Global energy drinks market statistical surveying report is a legitimate arrangement.

Competitive Analysis : Global Energy Drinks Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc., Amway, Britvic PLC.,, Frucor Suntory, D’ANGELO,., HYPE ENERY DRINKS, MUTALO GROUP, XYIENCE, INC., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, AJE, Monster Energy Company, among others.

Global Energy Drinks Market, By Product Type (Non Alcoholic, Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery, During Exercise), Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm), Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non Store Retailing), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Energy drinks provide the benefits among people such as instant energy, refreshment, increased attention and reaction speed.. There are many ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, vitamins, herbs and many other components are present in energy drink. Taurine, one kind of amino acid and is a building block of protein. The products are available in corner stations, bars and gas stations. These products are found in shops along with sport drinks, juices, and soft drinks.

The energy drinks are available in many brands such as red bull energy drink, impulse energy drink, dark dog, shark energy drinks, hype energy drinks and many others. About 60.0% of the consumers of energy drinks are male and 35.0% of people consuming energy drinks are above 35 years age.

Global energy drinks market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Energy Drinks Market Segmentation by Data Bridge Market Research

Global energy drinks market is categorized based on basis of products type, type, application, consumption time, ingredients and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type , the market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. In 2018, non-alcoholic segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 83.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 159,780.66 million by 2026 from USD 65,413.28 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of consumption time , the market is segmented into before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm and post 9. In 2018, before 11 am segment is expected to dominate the global energy drinks market with 37.8% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

