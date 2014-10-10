Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025
The ‘Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The research report on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues. In addition, the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry report also offers an extensive perception of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market and recognizes the major trends based on the number of sectors of the market. The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report is prepared with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies and this report also carry out in-depth analysis of the several factors such as supply, demand, technological advancements across the globe to appropriately forecast the market growth prospects.
In 2018, the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
Didi
Lyft
Gett
Mytaxi(Hailo)
Ola Cabs
BlaBla Car
Careem
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Addison Lee
Meru
Ingogo
Flywheel
Easy Taxi
Gocatch
Via
Yandex Taxi
Lecab
99Taxis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
