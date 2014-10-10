The ‘Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The research report on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues. In addition, the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry report also offers an extensive perception of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market and recognizes the major trends based on the number of sectors of the market. The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report is prepared with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies and this report also carry out in-depth analysis of the several factors such as supply, demand, technological advancements across the globe to appropriately forecast the market growth prospects.

In 2018, the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Didi

Lyft

Gett

Mytaxi(Hailo)

Ola Cabs

BlaBla Car

Careem

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Addison Lee

Meru

Ingogo

Flywheel

Easy Taxi

Gocatch

Via

Yandex Taxi

Lecab

99Taxis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

