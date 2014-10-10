The ‘Global Smart Water Network Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Smart Water Network Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Network development in United States, Europe and China.

The research report on Smart Water Network provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues. In addition, the Smart Water Network industry report also offers an extensive perception of the Smart Water Network market and recognizes the major trends based on the number of sectors of the market. The Smart Water Network market report is prepared with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies and this report also carry out in-depth analysis of the several factors such as supply, demand, technological advancements across the globe to appropriately forecast the market growth prospects.

Smart water network is an integration of hardware and software solutions that enable water utilities to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the water network remotely. Control devices, sensors, and data management systems provide real-time data, through which the productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction can be enhanced.

The smart meter segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The smart meter provides increased assistance in water utilities and manage their water networks more appropriately. The vendors in the market are using latest technologies such as automatic meter reading or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which will record water consumption pattern and will generate accurate bill accordingly.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The regulatory authorities and water utilities in the region are adopting smart technologies to streamline water management. The smart water management solutions market along with ICT help will reduce maintenance and repair costs, this will propel the demand for smart water network in the region.

In 2018, the global Smart Water Network market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

IBM

Itron

Elster Water Metering

Sensus

Aclara Technologies

Aquiba

Arad Group

Arqiva

Badger Meter

Capgemini

Diehl Stiftung

Enware Australia

Homerider Systems

i2O Water

Kamstrup

Krohne

Landis+Gyr

Master Meter

Mueller Systems

Neptune Technology

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sentec

TaKaDu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Management

Smart Meter

Monitoring Control

Communication Network

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Water Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Water Network development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Water Network are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

