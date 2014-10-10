2019-2025 Smart Water Network Market Analysis, Share, Growth Trends, Global Opportunities, Industry Overview & Forecast Research Report
Smart water network is an integration of hardware and software solutions that enable water utilities to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the water network remotely. Control devices, sensors, and data management systems provide real-time data, through which the productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction can be enhanced.
The smart meter segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The smart meter provides increased assistance in water utilities and manage their water networks more appropriately. The vendors in the market are using latest technologies such as automatic meter reading or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which will record water consumption pattern and will generate accurate bill accordingly.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The regulatory authorities and water utilities in the region are adopting smart technologies to streamline water management. The smart water management solutions market along with ICT help will reduce maintenance and repair costs, this will propel the demand for smart water network in the region.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric
IBM
Itron
Elster Water Metering
Sensus
Aclara Technologies
Aquiba
Arad Group
Arqiva
Badger Meter
Capgemini
Diehl Stiftung
Enware Australia
Homerider Systems
i2O Water
Kamstrup
Krohne
Landis+Gyr
Master Meter
Mueller Systems
Neptune Technology
Oracle
Schneider Electric
Sentec
TaKaDu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Management
Smart Meter
Monitoring Control
Communication Network
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Sector
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Water Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Water Network development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Water Network are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
